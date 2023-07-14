Target Corporation (TGT) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $2.03

Target Corporation (NYSE: TGT) closed the day trading at $132.82 down -0.07% from the previous closing price of $132.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3066337 shares were traded. TGT stock price reached its highest trading level at $134.30 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $132.69.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of TGT, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.40 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Citigroup on June 09, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $130 from $177 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 18 when LIEGEL MATTHEW A sold 1,459 shares for $160.75 per share. The transaction valued at 234,528 led to the insider holds 3,748 shares of the business.

LIU DON H sold 6,000 shares of TGT for $1,002,000 on Apr 03. The Executive Officer now owns 53,078 shares after completing the transaction at $167.00 per share. On Mar 31, another insider, LIU DON H, who serves as the Executive Officer of the company, sold 6,000 shares for $165.00 each. As a result, the insider received 990,000 and left with 59,078 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TGT now has a Market Capitalization of 61.30B and an Enterprise Value of 78.81B. As of this moment, Target’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.02. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.56 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.27. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 11.99.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TGT has reached a high of $183.89, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $125.08. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 140.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 155.45.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, TGT traded about 5.40M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, TGT traded about 4.66M shares per day. A total of 460.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 459.38M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for TGT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.01M with a Short Ratio of 10.01M, compared to 9.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.17% and a Short% of Float of 2.17%.

Dividends & Splits

TGT’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.40, up from 4.14 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.11%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.25. The current Payout Ratio is 70.10% for TGT, which recently paid a dividend on Sep 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Aug 14, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 19, 2000 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 28 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.54 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.79 and a low estimate of $1.25, while EPS last year was $0.39. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.03, with high estimates of $2.46 and low estimates of $1.66.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.71 and $7.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $8.21. EPS for the following year is $10.17, with 33 analysts recommending between $11.13 and $8.6.

Revenue Estimates

24 analysts predict $25.64B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $26.06B to a low estimate of $25.08B. As of the current estimate, Target Corporation’s year-ago sales were $26.04B, an estimated decrease of -1.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $26.5B, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$1.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $27.11B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $25.4B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TGT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $112.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $107.66B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $110.38B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $109.12B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 32 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $112.21B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $115.36B and the low estimate is $107.27B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.