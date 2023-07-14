The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (HIG)’s liquidity ratios and what they mean

The price of The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc. (NYSE: HIG) closed at $72.49 in the last session, down -0.15% from day before closing price of $72.60. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1164582 shares were traded. HIG stock price reached its highest trading level at $72.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.80.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at HIG’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 147.28 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.97. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.31.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $71.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 06 when Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares for $71.72 per share. The transaction valued at 24,098 led to the insider holds 2,500 shares of the business.

Stepnowski Amy sold 336 shares of HIG for $23,574 on Jun 06. The EVP now owns 2,836 shares after completing the transaction at $70.16 per share. On May 08, another insider, Stepnowski Amy, who serves as the EVP of the company, sold 336 shares for $70.25 each. As a result, the insider received 23,604 and left with 3,172 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HIG now has a Market Capitalization of 22.49B and an Enterprise Value of 27.03B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.47, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.43. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.98 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.20.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HIG has reached a high of $79.44, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $60.17. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 70.70, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 71.92.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, HIG traded on average about 1.66M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.18M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 314.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 308.90M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.60% stake in the company. Shares short for HIG as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.52M with a Short Ratio of 2.52M, compared to 2.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.81% and a Short% of Float of 0.93%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for HIG is 1.70, which was 1.62 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.23%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.34%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.34. The current Payout Ratio is 27.50% for HIG, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 04, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 15, 1998 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 18 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.06 and a low estimate of $1.68, while EPS last year was $2.15. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.19 and low estimates of $1.75.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $8.25 and $7.59 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.98. EPS for the following year is $9.75, with 19 analysts recommending between $10.89 and $9.

Revenue Estimates

According to 3 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $6.05B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.09B to a low estimate of $6B. As of the current estimate, The Hartford Financial Services Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $5.37B, an estimated increase of 12.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.13B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $12.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.14B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.12B.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HIG’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $24.57B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $24.41B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $22.36B, up 9.10% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $25.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $26.07B and the low estimate is $25.57B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.