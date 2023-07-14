The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) Shares Decline by -0.34% to Close at $35.64

As of close of business last night, The Kraft Heinz Company’s stock clocked out at $35.64, down -0.34% from its previous closing price of $35.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 6825124 shares were traded. KHC stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.90 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.45.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of KHC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 05 when La Lande Rashida sold 25,000 shares for $41.00 per share. The transaction valued at 1,024,997 led to the insider holds 234,084 shares of the business.

Torres Flavio sold 250,571 shares of KHC for $9,918,452 on Feb 16. The EVP & Global Chf Sply Chn Ofcr now owns 188,983 shares after completing the transaction at $39.58 per share. On Jan 09, another insider, Werneck Melissa, who serves as the EVP & Global Chief People Ofcr of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $42.39 each. As a result, the insider received 148,365 and left with 266,583 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KHC now has a Market Capitalization of 43.74B and an Enterprise Value of 63.02B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 18.17, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 11.82. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.27. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.34 whereas that against EBITDA is 12.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KHC has reached a high of $42.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $32.73. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.69, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 38.42.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that KHC traded 7.33M shares on average per day over the past three months and 7M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.23B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 781.63M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 78.30% stake in the company. Shares short for KHC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.43M with a Short Ratio of 13.43M, compared to 11.96M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.09% and a Short% of Float of 1.49%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.60, KHC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.60. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.47%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.91.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 16 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.82 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $0.7. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.68, with high estimates of $0.73 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3 and $2.82 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.9. EPS for the following year is $3.02, with 19 analysts recommending between $3.11 and $2.87.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 12 analysts expect revenue to total $6.87B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.99B to a low estimate of $6.72B. As of the current estimate, The Kraft Heinz Company’s year-ago sales were $6.55B, an estimated increase of 4.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.78B, an increase of 4.20% less than the figure of $4.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $6.85B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $6.69B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for KHC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $27.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $26.96B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $27.26B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $26.48B, up 2.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $27.79B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.36B and the low estimate is $27.06B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.