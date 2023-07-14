The name Li Auto Inc. (LI) should be kept on your radar

The closing price of Li Auto Inc. (NASDAQ: LI) was $37.36 for the day, down -2.12% from the previous closing price of $38.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.81 from its previous closing price. On the day, 9470632 shares were traded. LI stock price reached its highest trading level at $37.63 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $36.63.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of LI’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.18.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on November 28, 2022, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $20.66.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, LI now has a Market Capitalization of 36.36B and an Enterprise Value of 29.22B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.15 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 99.61.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, LI has reached a high of $40.88, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $12.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.11.

Shares Statistics:

LI traded an average of 7.29M shares per day over the past three months and 6.31M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 979.17M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 864.06M. Insiders hold about 0.04% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 29.50% stake in the company. Shares short for LI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.22M with a Short Ratio of 28.22M, compared to 29.77M on May 30, 2023.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.11 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.13 and a low estimate of $0.1, while EPS last year was -$0.09. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.1, with high estimates of $0.11 and low estimates of $0.1.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.68 and $0.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.36. EPS for the following year is $0.81, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.57 and $0.09.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 6 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.87B to a low estimate of $2.46B. As of the current estimate, Li Auto Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.21B, an estimated increase of 182.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 4 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.26B, an increase of 138.00% less than the figure of $182.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.75B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.33B.

A total of 23 analysts have provided revenue estimates for LI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.6B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $12.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.14B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.55B, up 115.90% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $21.22B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $28.06B and the low estimate is $15.14B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 50.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.