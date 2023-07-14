The Progressive Corporation (PGR) Records 15.03 million Shares Traded, Reaches $124.99 High

After finishing at $132.11 in the prior trading day, The Progressive Corporation (NYSE: PGR) closed at $114.78, down -13.12%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$17.33 from its previous closing price. On the day, 15032149 shares were traded. PGR stock price reached its highest trading level at $124.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $114.56.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of PGR by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 246.26 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.39 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.39.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $135.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 29 when Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares for $131.81 per share. The transaction valued at 1,581,720 led to the insider holds 321,507 shares of the business.

Sauerland John P sold 12,000 shares of PGR for $1,530,600 on May 31. The VP and Chief Financial Officer now owns 333,507 shares after completing the transaction at $127.55 per share. On May 19, another insider, Broz Steven, who serves as the Chief Information Officer of the company, sold 926 shares for $136.50 each. As a result, the insider received 126,399 and left with 26,325 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, PGR now has a Market Capitalization of 67.19B and an Enterprise Value of 73.80B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 82.75, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.09. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.29 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.10. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.42.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, PGR has reached a high of $149.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $109.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 130.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 132.36.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 2.78M shares per day over the past 3-months and 3.23M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 584.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 582.96M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 86.70% stake in the company. Shares short for PGR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.08M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.31M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.53% and a Short% of Float of 0.53%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, PGR’s forward annual dividend rate was 0.00, compared to 0.40 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.00%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.30%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.26. The current Payout Ratio is 28.20% for PGR, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 13, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jul 05, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 26, 2014 when the company split stock in a 1:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 17 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.86 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.2 and a low estimate of $0.64, while EPS last year was $0.96. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.45, with high estimates of $1.85 and low estimates of $0.63.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.48 and $4.63 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.07. EPS for the following year is $7.86, with 18 analysts recommending between $9.25 and $6.46.

Revenue Estimates

7 analysts predict $14.98B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $15.21B to a low estimate of $14.7B. As of the current estimate, The Progressive Corporation’s year-ago sales were $12.42B, an estimated increase of 20.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.44B, an increase of 18.60% less than the figure of $20.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.84B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $15.01B.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for PGR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $63.36B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $60.41B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $61.39B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $51.08B, up 20.20% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $69.09B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $73.3B and the low estimate is $65.46B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.50% from the average revenue estimate for this year.