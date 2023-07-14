The Southern Company (SO) Stock Volatility: Beta and Market Fluctuations

As of close of business last night, The Southern Company’s stock clocked out at $71.48, down -0.15% from its previous closing price of $71.59. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.11 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4050640 shares were traded. SO stock price reached its highest trading level at $71.75 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $71.06.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of SO’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.93 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.71.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Goldman on June 08, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $80.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 10 when Kuczynski Stephen E sold 5,000 shares for $70.58 per share. The transaction valued at 352,900 led to the insider holds 131,284 shares of the business.

Kuczynski Stephen E sold 5,000 shares of SO for $357,400 on Jun 12. The CEO, Southern Nuclear now owns 136,284 shares after completing the transaction at $71.48 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, FANNING THOMAS A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $70.76 each. As a result, the insider received 3,538,000 and left with 844,239 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SO now has a Market Capitalization of 77.94B and an Enterprise Value of 137.44B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 23.13, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.75. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.55. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.21.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SO has reached a high of $80.57, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $58.85. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 71.30, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 68.78.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that SO traded 4.05M shares on average per day over the past three months and 3.88M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.09B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.09B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 63.50% stake in the company. Shares short for SO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 12.45M with a Short Ratio of 11.04M, compared to 17.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.14% and a Short% of Float of 1.14%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 2.72, SO has a forward annual dividend rate of 2.80. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.80%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.96%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.24. The current Payout Ratio is 87.50% for SO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 05, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2001 when the company split stock in a 10000:6109 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.78 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.75, while EPS last year was $1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.46, with high estimates of $1.67 and low estimates of $1.29.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.65 and $3.53 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.6. EPS for the following year is $4.03, with 16 analysts recommending between $4.05 and $3.96.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 5 analysts expect revenue to total $6.93B. It ranges from a high estimate of $7.58B to a low estimate of $6.28B. As of the current estimate, The Southern Company’s year-ago sales were $7.21B, an estimated decrease of -3.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $8.33B, a decrease of -0.60% over than the figure of -$3.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $9.36B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $7.42B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $31.2B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $24.68B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $28.31B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $29.28B, down -3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $32.65B and the low estimate is $23.89B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.