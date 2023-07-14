There is a good chance Hancock Whitney Corporation (HWC) will undergo another restructuring.

As of close of business last night, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s stock clocked out at $41.99, up 0.84% from its previous closing price of $41.64. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.35 from its previous closing price. On the day, 659070 shares were traded. HWC stock price reached its highest trading level at $42.64 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $41.51.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of HWC’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.23 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 6.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.07 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.07.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on July 11, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Hold and sets its target price to $42 from $45 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 10 when LANE HARRY MERRITT III bought 2,000 shares for $32.85 per share. The transaction valued at 65,710 led to the insider holds 2,000 shares of the business.

Teofilo Joan Cahill bought 100 shares of HWC for $3,629 on Apr 26. The Director now owns 12,835 shares after completing the transaction at $36.29 per share. On Apr 21, another insider, Perez Sonia, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 2,737 shares for $36.54 each. As a result, the insider paid 100,001 and bolstered with 4,665 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HWC now has a Market Capitalization of 3.61B. As of this moment, Hancock’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.96, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 8.29. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.87. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.77 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.02.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HWC has reached a high of $57.00, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 37.88, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.04.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that HWC traded 612.46K shares on average per day over the past three months and 513.61k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 86.02M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 84.90M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 81.90% stake in the company. Shares short for HWC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.56M with a Short Ratio of 2.56M, compared to 2.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.98% and a Short% of Float of 4.00%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.11, HWC has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.20. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.88%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.87. The current Payout Ratio is 18.30% for HWC, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 18, 2004 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 9 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.4 and a low estimate of $1.24, while EPS last year was $1.38. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.28, with high estimates of $1.38 and low estimates of $1.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5.57 and $5.2 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $5.36. EPS for the following year is $5.02, with 9 analysts recommending between $5.37 and $4.75.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 8 analysts expect revenue to total $364.64M. It ranges from a high estimate of $369.8M to a low estimate of $356.41M. As of the current estimate, Hancock Whitney Corporation’s year-ago sales were $331.38M, an estimated increase of 10.00% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 8 analysts are estimating revenue of $361.48M, a decrease of -1.10% less than the figure of $10.00% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $366.66M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $352.97M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HWC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.46B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.43B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.45B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.39B, up 4.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.45B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.5B and the low estimate is $1.41B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -0.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.