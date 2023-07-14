There Is Still Room For Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (OLLI) to Improve Its Value – Let’s Wait for Clarity

The price of Ollie’s Bargain Outlet Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OLLI) closed at $70.18 in the last session, up 1.62% from day before closing price of $69.06. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.12 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1046197 shares were traded. OLLI stock price reached its highest trading level at $70.43 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $68.27.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at OLLI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 15.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 35.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 2.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on April 17, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $66 from $56 previously.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 20 when FLEISHMAN STANLEY sold 1,592 shares for $64.22 per share. The transaction valued at 102,238 led to the insider holds 57,161 shares of the business.

HENDRICKSON THOMAS sold 3,000 shares of OLLI for $175,560 on Mar 24. The Director now owns 610 shares after completing the transaction at $58.52 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, OLLI now has a Market Capitalization of 4.34B and an Enterprise Value of 4.51B. As of this moment, Ollie’s’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 36.16, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.78. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.39. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.25 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.14. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.40 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.73.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, OLLI has reached a high of $69.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $44.72. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 62.27, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 57.12.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, OLLI traded on average about 1.09M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.09M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 61.97M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 61.58M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.55% stake in the company. Shares short for OLLI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.75M with a Short Ratio of 5.75M, compared to 5.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 9.31% and a Short% of Float of 11.01%.