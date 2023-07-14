There’s a new sense of excitement surrounding Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (ASO)

The price of Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc. (NASDAQ: ASO) closed at $57.30 in the last session, down -2.25% from day before closing price of $58.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.32 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1556378 shares were traded.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ASO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.33 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.10. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 1.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, B. Riley Securities on June 29, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $63.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 16 when Tweedy Jeffrey C. sold 1,065 shares for $49.23 per share. The transaction valued at 52,430 led to the insider holds 12,200 shares of the business.

Johnson Samuel J sold 60,000 shares of ASO for $3,045,600 on Jun 12. The EVP, Retail Operations now owns 76,124 shares after completing the transaction at $50.76 per share. On Jun 09, another insider, Mullican Michael P., who serves as the President of the company, sold 65,794 shares for $50.34 each. As a result, the insider received 3,312,135 and left with 109,304 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ASO now has a Market Capitalization of 4.38B and an Enterprise Value of 5.84B. As of this moment, Academy’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 8.21, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.40. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.75. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.62. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.93 whereas that against EBITDA is 6.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ASO has reached a high of $69.02, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.41. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 53.99, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 54.45.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ASO traded on average about 1.81M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.55M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 76.46M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 1.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 108.31% stake in the company. Shares short for ASO as of Jun 29, 2023 were 10.75M with a Short Ratio of 10.75M, compared to 11.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 14.06% and a Short% of Float of 25.78%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ASO is 0.36, which was 0.33 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.56%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.61%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 16 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.23 and a low estimate of $1.81, while EPS last year was $2.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.6, with high estimates of $1.78 and low estimates of $1.44.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.47 and $6.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.98. EPS for the following year is $7.74, with 16 analysts recommending between $8.13 and $7.25.

Revenue Estimates

According to 15 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $1.58B. It ranges from a high estimate of $1.65B to a low estimate of $1.54B. As of the current estimate, Academy Sports and Outdoors Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.69B, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ASO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.37B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.24B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.4B, down -2.40% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.64B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $6.87B and the low estimate is $6.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.