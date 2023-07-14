Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (THRX) Decline -3.74% in Day Trading, Closes at $9.52

The price of Theseus Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ: THRX) closed at $9.52 in the last session, down -3.74% from day before closing price of $9.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1450360 shares were traded. THRX stock price reached its highest trading level at $9.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.42.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at THRX’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 36.60 and its Current Ratio is at 36.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Stifel on March 16, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $24.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 30 when HAYDEN DONALD J JR bought 9,900 shares for $5.00 per share. The transaction valued at 49,489 led to the insider holds 10,000 shares of the business.

Foresite Capital Management V, bought 500,000 shares of THRX for $2,500,000 on Dec 29. The 10% Owner now owns 3,585,346 shares after completing the transaction at $5.00 per share. On Dec 29, another insider, HAYDEN DONALD J JR, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 100 shares for $5.00 each. As a result, the insider paid 500 and bolstered with 100 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, THRX now has a Market Capitalization of 414.85M and an Enterprise Value of 182.09M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, THRX has reached a high of $14.77, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $4.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.80, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 8.48.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, THRX traded on average about 164.54K shares per day over the past 3-months and 429.04k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 42.37M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.11M. Insiders hold about 0.90% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 89.50% stake in the company. Shares short for THRX as of Jun 14, 2023 were 1.15M with a Short Ratio of 1.44M, compared to 1.17M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.64% and a Short% of Float of 5.74%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 7 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.35 and a low estimate of -$0.46, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.42, with high estimates of -$0.36 and low estimates of -$0.53.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.49 and -$1.85 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.61. EPS for the following year is -$2.02, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.56 and -$2.27.