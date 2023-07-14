This company combines impressive quality with a generous valuation: Cintas Corporation (CTAS)

Cintas Corporation (NASDAQ: CTAS) closed the day trading at $494.48 up 0.29% from the previous closing price of $493.05. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.43 from its previous closing price. On the day, 717088 shares were traded. CTAS stock price reached its highest trading level at $498.74 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $485.42.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of CTAS, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 575.35 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 74.08. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.70 and its Current Ratio is at 2.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.68.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, UBS on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $550.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 06 when Hansen J. Michael sold 1,618 shares for $441.85 per share. The transaction valued at 714,913 led to the insider holds 30,132 shares of the business.

Thompson Michael Lawrence sold 14,795 shares of CTAS for $6,583,479 on Jan 12. The Executive Vice President & CAO now owns 23,318 shares after completing the transaction at $444.98 per share. On Oct 27, another insider, Barstad Melanie W., who serves as the Director of the company, sold 2,116 shares for $415.43 each. As a result, the insider received 879,050 and left with 6,250 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CTAS now has a Market Capitalization of 50.30B and an Enterprise Value of 52.85B. As of this moment, Cintas’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 39.70, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 34.61. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.28. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.92 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 13.84. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 24.65.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CTAS has reached a high of $497.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $365.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 478.16, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 447.71.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, CTAS traded about 352.63K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, CTAS traded about 464.13k shares per day. A total of 101.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 86.25M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 66.40% stake in the company. Shares short for CTAS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.17M with a Short Ratio of 1.17M, compared to 1.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.15% and a Short% of Float of 1.36%.

Dividends & Splits

CTAS’s forward annual dividend rate is 4.60, up from 4.40 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.89%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.93%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.00. The current Payout Ratio is 31.70% for CTAS, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 11, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 07, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.19 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $3.26 and a low estimate of $3.14, while EPS last year was $2.81. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.64, with high estimates of $3.82 and low estimates of $3.35.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $12.92 and $12.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $12.85. EPS for the following year is $14.29, with 18 analysts recommending between $14.88 and $13.08.

Revenue Estimates

12 analysts predict $2.26B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.27B to a low estimate of $2.24B. As of the current estimate, Cintas Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.07B, an estimated increase of 8.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.32B, an increase of 11.10% over than the figure of $8.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.35B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.26B.

A total of 17 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CTAS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $8.82B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $8.76B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $8.79B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $7.85B, up 11.90% from the average estimate. Based on 17 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.39B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.73B and the low estimate is $8.86B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.