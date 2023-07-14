Toast Inc. (TOST) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $24.77 in the prior trading day, Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) closed at $25.91, up 4.60%. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.14 from its previous closing price. On the day, 12453605 shares were traded. TOST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.67 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.90.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of TOST by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Jefferies on July 11, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $28.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 05 when Gomez Elena sold 15,007 shares for $22.20 per share. The transaction valued at 333,110 led to the insider holds 134,267 shares of the business.

Comparato Christopher P sold 4,334 shares of TOST for $96,202 on Jul 05. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 378,001 shares after completing the transaction at $22.20 per share. On Jul 05, another insider, Narang Aman, who serves as the COO & Co-President of the company, sold 2,356 shares for $22.20 each. As a result, the insider received 52,296 and left with 1,619,169 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TOST now has a Market Capitalization of 13.74B and an Enterprise Value of 12.89B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.55 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.27 whereas that against EBITDA is -36.71.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TOST has reached a high of $26.03, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $13.54. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 21.44, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 19.60.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.48M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.27M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 524.10M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 342.11M. Insiders hold about 2.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.10% stake in the company. Shares short for TOST as of Jun 14, 2023 were 23.46M with a Short Ratio of 26.80M, compared to 18.84M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.42% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 12 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.14 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.07 and a low estimate of -$0.19, while EPS last year was -$0.11. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.12, with high estimates of -$0.04 and low estimates of -$0.18.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.54. EPS for the following year is -$0.42, with 14 analysts recommending between -$0.09 and -$0.76.

Revenue Estimates

19 analysts predict $941.06M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $957.41M to a low estimate of $918.8M. As of the current estimate, Toast Inc.’s year-ago sales were $675M, an estimated increase of 39.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $1B, an increase of 38.90% less than the figure of $39.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.03B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $980M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TOST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.83B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.73B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.78B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.73B, up 38.30% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $4.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $5.05B and the low estimate is $4.55B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 26.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.