Tractor Supply Company (TSCO) Decline -2.00% in Day Trading, Closes at $216.36

The price of Tractor Supply Company (NASDAQ: TSCO) closed at $216.36 in the last session, down -2.00% from day before closing price of $220.78. In other words, the price has decreased by -$4.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1131731 shares were traded. TSCO stock price reached its highest trading level at $220.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $216.12.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

We take a closer look at TSCO’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 125.87 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 302.88. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.86 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.85.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on February 16, 2023, initiated with a Market Perform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $245.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 17 when Estep Jonathan S sold 12,074 shares for $226.20 per share. The transaction valued at 2,731,139 led to the insider holds 7,972 shares of the business.

Estep Jonathan S sold 164 shares of TSCO for $37,097 on May 17. The EVP – CMO now owns 63 shares after completing the transaction at $226.20 per share. On May 16, another insider, Barton Kurt D, who serves as the EVP Chief Financial Officer of the company, sold 9,091 shares for $227.35 each. As a result, the insider received 2,066,839 and left with 27,061 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, TSCO now has a Market Capitalization of 23.71B and an Enterprise Value of 28.22B. As of this moment, Tractor’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.54. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.65 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 12.43. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.95 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.70.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, TSCO has reached a high of $251.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $181.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 222.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 221.99.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, TSCO traded on average about 1.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.17M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 110.05M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 108.77M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for TSCO as of Jun 14, 2023 were 6.38M with a Short Ratio of 7.29M, compared to 5.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.82% and a Short% of Float of 6.62%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for TSCO is 4.12, which was 3.79 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.72%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.85%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.29. The current Payout Ratio is 38.70% for TSCO, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 12, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 25, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 26, 2013 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 27 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $3.97 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.08 and a low estimate of $3.8, while EPS last year was $3.53. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.35, with high estimates of $2.53 and low estimates of $2.25.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $10.76 and $10.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $10.48. EPS for the following year is $11.53, with 32 analysts recommending between $12 and $11.09.

Revenue Estimates

According to 24 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $4.3B. It ranges from a high estimate of $4.39B to a low estimate of $4.21B. As of the current estimate, Tractor Supply Company’s year-ago sales were $3.9B, an estimated increase of 10.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 24 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.6B, an increase of 9.90% less than the figure of $10.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.68B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.52B.

A total of 31 analysts have provided revenue estimates for TSCO’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $15.43B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $15.06B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.22B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.2B, up 7.20% from the average estimate. Based on 30 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.2B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $16.78B and the low estimate is $15.8B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.