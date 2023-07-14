Understanding Allakos Inc. (ALLK)’s financial health through ratios

Allakos Inc. (NASDAQ: ALLK) closed the day trading at $4.75 down -0.42% from the previous closing price of $4.77. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0200 from its previous closing price. On the day, 560411 shares were traded. ALLK stock price reached its highest trading level at $4.8300 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $4.7350.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ALLK, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 9.60 and its Current Ratio is at 9.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on May 12, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $9 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 21 when Walker Paul Edward bought 3,984,000 shares for $5.02 per share. The transaction valued at 19,999,680 led to the insider holds 3,386,400 shares of the business.

JANNEY DANIEL bought 475,000 shares of ALLK for $2,384,500 on Sep 21. The Director now owns 2,546,147 shares after completing the transaction at $5.02 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALLK now has a Market Capitalization of 411.16M and an Enterprise Value of 201.93M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALLK has reached a high of $8.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $3.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.6322, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 5.8896.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ALLK traded about 1.08M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ALLK traded about 645.3k shares per day. A total of 85.84M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.53M. Insiders hold about 2.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 87.20% stake in the company. Shares short for ALLK as of Jun 14, 2023 were 5.05M with a Short Ratio of 6.50M, compared to 4.31M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.83% and a Short% of Float of 7.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.34 and a low estimate of -$0.54, while EPS last year was -$0.9. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.47, with high estimates of -$0.29 and low estimates of -$0.57.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.36 and -$2.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.91. EPS for the following year is -$1.88, with 7 analysts recommending between -$1.39 and -$2.51.