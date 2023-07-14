Understanding Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (ALGM) through its ratios

In the latest session, Allegro MicroSystems Inc. (NASDAQ: ALGM) closed at $51.53 up 9.24% from its previous closing price of $47.17. In other words, the price has increased by $+4.36 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3996993 shares were traded. ALGM stock price reached its highest trading level at $52.54 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $47.67.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 27.99 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.78. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 3.10 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.03 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.03.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Cowen on May 25, 2022, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 08 when Lury Richard R. sold 6,000 shares for $42.58 per share. The transaction valued at 255,480 led to the insider holds 27,663 shares of the business.

Lynch Susan D bought 240 shares of ALGM for $9,967 on Feb 03. The Director now owns 12,523 shares after completing the transaction at $41.53 per share. On Feb 02, another insider, OEP SKNA, L.P., who serves as the 10% Owner of the company, sold 4,980,000 shares for $37.76 each. As a result, the insider received 188,044,800 and left with 17,649,247 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALGM now has a Market Capitalization of 9.90B and an Enterprise Value of 9.60B. As of this moment, Allegro’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 53.34, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 31.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.96. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 10.11 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.22. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 9.86 whereas that against EBITDA is 36.28.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ALGM has reached a high of $48.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.45. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 40.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 36.16.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ALGM has traded an average of 1.55M shares per day and 1.52M over the past ten days. A total of 191.54M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 87.51M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ALGM as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.9M with a Short Ratio of 6.90M, compared to 6.55M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.59% and a Short% of Float of 9.18%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 5 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.37 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.37 and a low estimate of $0.37, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.35, with high estimates of $0.37 and low estimates of $0.3.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.48 and $1.31 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.44. EPS for the following year is $1.63, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.7 and $1.54.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $275.07M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $275.3M to a low estimate of $275M. As of the current estimate, Allegro MicroSystems Inc.’s year-ago sales were $217.75M, an estimated increase of 26.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $269.81M, an increase of 19.90% less than the figure of $26.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $278.3M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $244.9M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALGM’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.12B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.03B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.09B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $973.65M, up 12.00% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.19B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.22B and the low estimate is $1.15B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 9.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.