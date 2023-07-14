Understanding American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (AEL) through its ratios

In the latest session, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company (NYSE: AEL) closed at $53.34 up 0.64% from its previous closing price of $53.00. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.34 from its previous closing price. On the day, 919582 shares were traded. AEL stock price reached its highest trading level at $53.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $53.01.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.49 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.33 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.33.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 22 when Matula Alan David bought 7,100 shares for $35.50 per share. The transaction valued at 252,034 led to the insider holds 39,942 shares of the business.

Lorenzen Jeffrey D sold 25,000 shares of AEL for $1,000,078 on Aug 09. The EVP-Chief Risk Officer now owns 36,439 shares after completing the transaction at $40.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AEL now has a Market Capitalization of 4.15B and an Enterprise Value of 2.25B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 11.10, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.72. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.41. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.97.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AEL has reached a high of $53.68, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $28.05. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 43.39, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 41.36.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AEL has traded an average of 788.33K shares per day and 1.2M over the past ten days. A total of 83.42M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 76.98M. Insiders hold about 1.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for AEL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2M with a Short Ratio of 2.00M, compared to 3.72M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.57% and a Short% of Float of 5.02%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for AEL is 0.36, from 0.36 in the trailing year. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 7.40% for AEL, which recently paid a dividend on Dec 12, 2022 with an ex-dividend date of Nov 24, 2022. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 29, 2000 when the company split stock in a 3:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 7 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.71 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.84 and a low estimate of $1.58, while EPS last year was $0.98. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.72, with high estimates of $1.94 and low estimates of $1.59.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.1 and $6.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.61. EPS for the following year is $6.86, with 7 analysts recommending between $7.3 and $5.75.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 5 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $581.86M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $645.56M to a low estimate of $553M. As of the current estimate, American Equity Investment Life Holding Company’s year-ago sales were $592.31M, an estimated decrease of -1.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $581.3M, an increase of 2.20% over than the figure of -$1.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $648.18M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $546M.

A total of 4 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AEL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.3B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.2B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.25B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.31B, down -2.30% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.26B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.3B and the low estimate is $2.2B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 0.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.