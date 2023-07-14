Understanding Camping World Holdings Inc. (CWH) through its ratios

In the latest session, Camping World Holdings Inc. (NYSE: CWH) closed at $32.33 up 1.16% from its previous closing price of $31.96. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.37 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1378422 shares were traded. CWH stock price reached its highest trading level at $32.88 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $31.59.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Camping World Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 37.46 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 20.60 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 12.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, DA Davidson on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $36 from $25 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 31 when SCHICKLI KENT DILLON sold 10,101 shares for $27.00 per share. The transaction valued at 272,727 led to the insider holds 72,124 shares of the business.

LEMONIS MARCUS sold 94,903 shares of CWH for $2,627,883 on Nov 23. The CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER now owns 505,268 shares after completing the transaction at $27.69 per share. On Nov 22, another insider, LEMONIS MARCUS, who serves as the CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER of the company, sold 272,097 shares for $27.56 each. As a result, the insider received 7,497,669 and left with 600,171 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWH now has a Market Capitalization of 1.44B and an Enterprise Value of 4.90B. As of this moment, Camping’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.48. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.42. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.40 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.89. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.72 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.98.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for CWH is 2.62, which has changed by 3,641.35% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,674.48% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, CWH has reached a high of $33.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.69. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 27.53, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.03.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, CWH has traded an average of 1.04M shares per day and 988.39k over the past ten days. A total of 44.45M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.56M. Insiders hold about 3.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CWH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 7.12M with a Short Ratio of 7.12M, compared to 8.02M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 16.00% and a Short% of Float of 19.63%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for CWH is 2.50, from 2.50 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 7.82%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 7.82%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.02.

Earnings Estimates

There are 11 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.72 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.9 and a low estimate of $0.3, while EPS last year was $2.16. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.81 and low estimates of $0.26.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.75 and $0.6 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.39. EPS for the following year is $2.23, with 11 analysts recommending between $3 and $0.95.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.97B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.07B to a low estimate of $1.82B. As of the current estimate, Camping World Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.17B, an estimated decrease of -9.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.78B, a decrease of -0.70% over than the figure of -$9.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.87B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.71B.

A total of 10 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CWH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $6.78B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $6.3B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $6.52B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.97B, down -6.30% from the average estimate. Based on 10 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $6.91B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.26B and the low estimate is $6.4B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 5.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.