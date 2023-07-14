Understanding EngageSmart Inc. (ESMT) through its ratios

In the latest session, EngageSmart Inc. (NYSE: ESMT) closed at $18.98 down -3.06% from its previous closing price of $19.58. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.60 from its previous closing price. On the day, 601113 shares were traded. ESMT stock price reached its highest trading level at $19.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $18.74.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of EngageSmart Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 9.91 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 61.94. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 7.30 and its Current Ratio is at 7.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Bennett Robert Paul sold 28,000 shares for $18.67 per share. The transaction valued at 522,760 led to the insider holds 837,877 shares of the business.

Bennett Robert Paul sold 14,000 shares of ESMT for $261,380 on Jul 03. The Chief Executive Officer now owns 838,491 shares after completing the transaction at $18.67 per share. On Jul 03, another insider, Seltzer Jonathan Cole, who serves as the President, SMB Solutions of the company, sold 3,500 shares for $18.69 each. As a result, the insider received 65,415 and left with 7,778 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ESMT now has a Market Capitalization of 3.16B and an Enterprise Value of 2.88B. As of this moment, EngageSmart’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 141.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 45.08. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 5.11. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 9.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.85 whereas that against EBITDA is 65.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ESMT has reached a high of $22.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $15.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 18.11, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 18.55.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ESMT has traded an average of 503.18K shares per day and 431.98k over the past ten days. A total of 166.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 153.58M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.70% stake in the company. Shares short for ESMT as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.87M with a Short Ratio of 1.87M, compared to 1.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.12% and a Short% of Float of 3.89%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 8 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.09 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.1 and low estimates of $0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.4 and $0.29 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.33. EPS for the following year is $0.42, with 8 analysts recommending between $0.49 and $0.37.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 10 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $93.21M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $94M to a low estimate of $92.8M. As of the current estimate, EngageSmart Inc.’s year-ago sales were $73.86M, an estimated increase of 26.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $97.72M, an increase of 24.00% less than the figure of $26.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $98.86M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $97M.

A total of 11 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ESMT’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $387.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $380.62M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $383.2M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $303.92M, up 26.10% from the average estimate. Based on 11 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $474.13M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $482.61M and the low estimate is $458.6M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 23.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.