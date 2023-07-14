Understanding FREYR Battery (FREY) through its ratios

In the latest session, FREYR Battery (NYSE: FREY) closed at $9.85 up 2.82% from its previous closing price of $9.58. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.27 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4359264 shares were traded. FREY stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.10 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $9.53.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of FREYR Battery’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 8.20 and its Current Ratio is at 8.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, FREY now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.01B.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, FREY has reached a high of $16.94, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.20. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 7.76, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.70.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, FREY has traded an average of 2.05M shares per day and 3.9M over the past ten days. A total of 139.71M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 113.61M. Insiders hold about 16.77% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 43.20% stake in the company. Shares short for FREY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.19M with a Short Ratio of 11.19M, compared to 53.98k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.01% and a Short% of Float of 8.76%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.25 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.16 and a low estimate of -$0.35, while EPS last year was $0.04. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.31, with high estimates of -$0.17 and low estimates of -$0.46.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.59 and -$1.71 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.12. EPS for the following year is -$1.92, with 5 analysts recommending between -$1.04 and -$2.49.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $79.75M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $113.27M and the low estimate is $41.5M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10,533.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.