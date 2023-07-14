Understanding HealthEquity Inc. (HQY) through its ratios

In the latest session, HealthEquity Inc. (NASDAQ: HQY) closed at $61.65 down -4.92% from its previous closing price of $64.84. In other words, the price has decreased by -$3.19 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1043696 shares were traded. HQY stock price reached its highest trading level at $65.24 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $61.61.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of HealthEquity Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 22.82 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 42.55. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 4.00 and its Current Ratio is at 4.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.45 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.45.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Goldman on October 21, 2022, Upgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $77 from $64 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 27 when Kessler Jon sold 27,230 shares for $60.96 per share. The transaction valued at 1,659,996 led to the insider holds 3,875 shares of the business.

Kessler Jon sold 19,588 shares of HQY for $1,177,660 on Jun 26. The PRESIDENT AND CEO now owns 6,129 shares after completing the transaction at $60.12 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Rosner Elimelech, who serves as the EVP, CHIEF TECHNOLOGY OFFICER of the company, sold 10,156 shares for $64.29 each. As a result, the insider received 652,925 and left with 70,334 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, HQY now has a Market Capitalization of 5.27B and an Enterprise Value of 5.99B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.73. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 6.65 whereas that against EBITDA is 29.39.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, HQY has reached a high of $79.20, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $48.86. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 59.71, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 62.31.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, HQY has traded an average of 583.09K shares per day and 713.51k over the past ten days. A total of 85.03M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 82.87M. Insiders hold about 0.50% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 100.87% stake in the company. Shares short for HQY as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.38M with a Short Ratio of 3.08M, compared to 3.2M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.95% and a Short% of Float of 4.60%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 12 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.48 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.51 and a low estimate of $0.45, while EPS last year was $0.33. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.48, with high estimates of $0.53 and low estimates of $0.45.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.03 and $1.84 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.92. EPS for the following year is $2.52, with 12 analysts recommending between $2.78 and $2.25.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 13 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $240.03M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $245.56M to a low estimate of $237.7M. As of the current estimate, HealthEquity Inc.’s year-ago sales were $206.14M, an estimated increase of 16.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for HQY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $985.3M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $975.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $980.84M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $861.75M, up 13.80% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.12B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.18B and the low estimate is $1.05B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.