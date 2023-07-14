Understanding REE Automotive Ltd. (REE)’s financial health through ratios

REE Automotive Ltd. (NASDAQ: REE) closed the day trading at $0.39 down -1.14% from the previous closing price of $0.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0045 from its previous closing price. On the day, 501090 shares were traded. REE stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.4100 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3906.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of REE, let’s look at its different ratios. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, REE now has a Market Capitalization of 95.76M and an Enterprise Value of -36.48M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, REE has reached a high of $1.56, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.3740, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.4498.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, REE traded about 362.92K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, REE traded about 322.49k shares per day. A total of 297.82M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.33M. Insiders hold about 21.32% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 23.40% stake in the company. Shares short for REE as of Jun 14, 2023 were 609.75k with a Short Ratio of 0.37M, compared to 1.04M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.25% and a Short% of Float of 0.26%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.06 and a low estimate of -$0.08, while EPS last year was -$0.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.07, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.08.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.25 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.29. EPS for the following year is -$0.35, with 3 analysts recommending between -$0.07 and -$0.7.

Revenue Estimates

Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $34.09M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $55.9M and the low estimate is $11.3M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 1,485.60% from the average revenue estimate for this year.