Understanding The Wendy’s Company (WEN) through its ratios

In the latest session, The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ: WEN) closed at $21.34 down -0.79% from its previous closing price of $21.51. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1943703 shares were traded. WEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.58 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.26.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of The Wendy’s Company’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.64 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 60.99. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.50 and its Current Ratio is at 2.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 8.11 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 7.99.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 02 when MAY PETER W sold 443,725 shares for $22.76 per share. The transaction valued at 10,099,447 led to the insider holds 20,732,628 shares of the business.

Peltz Matthew H. sold 443,725 shares of WEN for $10,099,447 on Jun 02. The Director now owns 20,732,628 shares after completing the transaction at $22.76 per share. On Jun 02, another insider, PELTZ NELSON, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 443,725 shares for $22.76 each. As a result, the insider received 10,099,447 and left with 20,732,628 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WEN now has a Market Capitalization of 4.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.05B. As of this moment, The’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 25.53, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 18.94. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.10 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 10.83. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.77 whereas that against EBITDA is 15.68.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WEN has reached a high of $23.90, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $18.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.26, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 21.77.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, WEN has traded an average of 2.64M shares per day and 2.15M over the past ten days. A total of 212.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 194.79M. Insiders hold about 7.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.90% stake in the company. Shares short for WEN as of Jun 14, 2023 were 7.89M with a Short Ratio of 7.13M, compared to 6.86M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.75% and a Short% of Float of 4.87%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for WEN is 1.00, from 0.62 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.91%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 4.68%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.01. The current Payout Ratio is 74.10% for WEN, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of May 30, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Mar 24, 1986 when the company split stock in a 105:100 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 25 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.27 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.29 and a low estimate of $0.24, while EPS last year was $0.24. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.25, with high estimates of $0.27 and low estimates of $0.24.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.02 and $0.95 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.98. EPS for the following year is $1.13, with 28 analysts recommending between $1.31 and $1.02.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 19 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $567.35M this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $580.3M to a low estimate of $551.9M. As of the current estimate, The Wendy’s Company’s year-ago sales were $537.78M, an estimated increase of 5.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 19 analysts are estimating revenue of $559.16M, an increase of 3.80% less than the figure of $5.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $568.99M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $547M.

A total of 22 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WEN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $2.27B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.18B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $2.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $2.1B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $2.31B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $2.48B and the low estimate is $2.23B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.