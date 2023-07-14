Understanding Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (ZBH) through its ratios

In the latest session, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc. (NYSE: ZBH) closed at $143.11 up 0.32% from its previous closing price of $142.65. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 966452 shares were traded. ZBH stock price reached its highest trading level at $143.29 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $141.87.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 90.61 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 44.59. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.48 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.43.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 17 when Phipps Chad F sold 23,045 shares for $124.50 per share. The transaction valued at 2,869,113 led to the insider holds 43,671 shares of the business.

ZIMMER BIOMET HOLDINGS, INC. sold 5,131,946 shares of ZBH for $49,094,761 on Feb 01. The 10% Owner now owns 0 shares after completing the transaction at $9.57 per share. On Dec 13, another insider, Phipps Chad F, who serves as the Sr. VP/Gen Counsel/Secretary of the company, sold 11,522 shares for $128.63 each. As a result, the insider received 1,482,079 and left with 41,880 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ZBH now has a Market Capitalization of 29.88B and an Enterprise Value of 35.48B. As of this moment, Zimmer’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 66.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 17.98. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.21 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 21.05.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ZBH has reached a high of $149.25, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $100.39. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 137.60, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 125.94.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ZBH has traded an average of 1.44M shares per day and 1.05M over the past ten days. A total of 209.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.34M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 92.10% stake in the company. Shares short for ZBH as of Jun 14, 2023 were 3.81M with a Short Ratio of 3.89M, compared to 2.68M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.82% and a Short% of Float of 2.34%.

Dividends & Splits

According to the company, the forward annual dividend rate for ZBH is 0.96, from 0.96 in the trailing year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.74.

Earnings Estimates

There are 23 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.81 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.91 and a low estimate of $1.76, while EPS last year was $1.82. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.69, with high estimates of $1.75 and low estimates of $1.61.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.52 and $7.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $7.43. EPS for the following year is $7.96, with 26 analysts recommending between $8.27 and $7.55.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 20 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $1.82B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $1.84B to a low estimate of $1.8B. As of the current estimate, Zimmer Biomet Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $1.78B, an estimated increase of 2.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 20 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.73B, an increase of 6.10% over than the figure of $2.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $1.76B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.7B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ZBH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.4B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.16B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $6.94B, up 5.60% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.65B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $7.81B and the low estimate is $7.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.