United Airlines Holdings Inc. (UAL) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $55.40 in the prior trading day, United Airlines Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: UAL) closed at $55.23, down -0.31%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.17 from its previous closing price. On the day, 8574002 shares were traded. UAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $57.45 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $55.11.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of UAL by taking a closer look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.04 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 12.09. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 0.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 4.13.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Barclays on March 10, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $80 from $52 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 15 when Hart Gregory L sold 12,000 shares for $52.26 per share. The transaction valued at 627,120 led to the insider holds 26,434 shares of the business.

SHAPIRO EDWARD bought 25,000 shares of UAL for $1,064,648 on Mar 15. The Director now owns 200,000 shares after completing the transaction at $42.59 per share. On Feb 10, another insider, KENNY CHRIS, who serves as the Vice President & Controller of the company, sold 16,000 shares for $48.94 each. As a result, the insider received 783,070 and left with 8,132 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UAL now has a Market Capitalization of 18.11B and an Enterprise Value of 36.98B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 9.64, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 4.99. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.13. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.36 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.76 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.79.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UAL has reached a high of $56.97, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $31.58. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 50.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.31.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 6.69M shares per day over the past 3-months and 6.45M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 327.40M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 325.89M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 60.70% stake in the company. Shares short for UAL as of Jun 14, 2023 were 17.58M with a Short Ratio of 18.16M, compared to 18.94M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.36% and a Short% of Float of 6.07%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for UAL, which recently paid a dividend on Jan 22, 2008 with an ex-dividend date of Jan 06, 2008. Stock splits for the company last occurred on May 20, 1996 when the company split stock in a 4:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 16 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.03 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $4.43 and a low estimate of $3.5, while EPS last year was $1.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $3.67, with high estimates of $4.19 and low estimates of $2.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $11.35 and $7.34 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $9.73. EPS for the following year is $11.11, with 20 analysts recommending between $13.25 and $7.1.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $13.91B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.04B to a low estimate of $13.8B. As of the current estimate, United Airlines Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $12.11B, an estimated increase of 14.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $14.11B, an increase of 10.70% less than the figure of $14.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.4B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.78B.

A total of 19 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.39B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.7B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $44.95B, up 17.20% from the average estimate. Based on 19 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $56.02B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $58.76B and the low estimate is $54.01B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.