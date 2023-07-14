United Rentals Inc. (URI)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of United Rentals Inc. (NYSE: URI) closed at $458.43 in the last session, down -1.87% from day before closing price of $467.17. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.74 from its previous closing price. On the day, 815761 shares were traded. URI stock price reached its highest trading level at $469.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $458.07.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at URI’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 314.37 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 86.45. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 1.63 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 1.61.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Apr 28 when Grace William E. sold 725 shares for $359.63 per share. The transaction valued at 260,733 led to the insider holds 6,520 shares of the business.

Flannery Matthew John sold 12,000 shares of URI for $5,735,930 on Mar 09. The President & CEO now owns 101,276 shares after completing the transaction at $477.99 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, Asplund Dale A, who serves as the EVP, Chief Operating Officer of the company, sold 13,392 shares for $436.26 each. As a result, the insider received 5,842,415 and left with 19,229 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, URI now has a Market Capitalization of 31.51B and an Enterprise Value of 43.91B. As of this moment, United’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 14.71, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.84. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.98. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.51 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 4.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.58.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, URI has reached a high of $481.99, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $239.40. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 382.48, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 373.21.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, URI traded on average about 924.13K shares per day over the past 3-months and 738.29k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 69.41M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 68.36M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 93.90% stake in the company. Shares short for URI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 2.69M with a Short Ratio of 2.45M, compared to 2.91M on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.92% and a Short% of Float of 4.46%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for URI is 5.92, which was 1.48 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.32%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.29%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 17 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $9.02 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $11.39 and a low estimate of $7.45, while EPS last year was $7.86. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $11.19, with high estimates of $12.95 and low estimates of $9.91.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $43.8 and $36.13 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $39.5. EPS for the following year is $42.3, with 22 analysts recommending between $51.02 and $33.84.

Revenue Estimates

According to 14 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.45B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.58B to a low estimate of $3.33B. As of the current estimate, United Rentals Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.77B, an estimated increase of 24.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 14 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.71B, an increase of 20.70% less than the figure of $24.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.81B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.55B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for URI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $14.31B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $13.95B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $14.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.64B, up 21.20% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $14.72B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $15.43B and the low estimate is $13.42B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.