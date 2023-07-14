Univar Solutions Inc. (UNVR)’s quick and current ratios

In other words, the price has increased by $0.00 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1584854 shares were traded. UNVR stock price reached its highest trading level at $35.91 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $35.85.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of UNVR, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 14.95 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 10.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.40 and its Current Ratio is at 2.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.98 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.96.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 01 when NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 25,000 shares for $35.00 per share. The transaction valued at 875,000 led to the insider holds 134,933 shares of the business.

NEWLIN STEPHEN D sold 6,970 shares of UNVR for $225,535 on Nov 29. The Director now owns 159,933 shares after completing the transaction at $32.36 per share. On Nov 28, another insider, NEWLIN STEPHEN D, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 50,000 shares for $32.91 each. As a result, the insider received 1,645,430 and left with 159,933 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, UNVR now has a Market Capitalization of 5.66B and an Enterprise Value of 7.81B. As of this moment, Univar’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.27, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.52. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.90. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.50 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.19. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.69 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, UNVR has reached a high of $35.92, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 35.67, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 32.56.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, UNVR traded about 2.19M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, UNVR traded about 1.09M shares per day. A total of 157.90M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 156.18M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.90% stake in the company. Shares short for UNVR as of Jun 29, 2023 were 6.86M with a Short Ratio of 6.86M, compared to 4.75M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 4.35% and a Short% of Float of 5.68%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.74 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.78 and a low estimate of $0.72, while EPS last year was $1. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.83, with high estimates of $0.97 and low estimates of $0.74.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.92 and $2.79 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.87. EPS for the following year is $3.41, with 5 analysts recommending between $3.63 and $3.2.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $2.73B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.83B to a low estimate of $2.5B. As of the current estimate, Univar Solutions Inc.’s year-ago sales were $3.02B, an estimated decrease of -9.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.98B, an increase of 6.60% over than the figure of -$9.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.47B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.74B.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for UNVR’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $11.52B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.52B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $11.05B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.48B, down -3.70% from the average estimate. Based on 5 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $11.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.85B and the low estimate is $10.71B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.