Virios Therapeutics Inc. (VIRI)’s debt-to-equity and long-term debt/equity ratios

As of close of business last night, Virios Therapeutics Inc.’s stock clocked out at $1.99, up 4.19% from its previous closing price of $1.91. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 517990 shares were traded. VIRI stock price reached its highest trading level at $2.0499 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.9100.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of VIRI’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 11.90 and its Current Ratio is at 11.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 08 when Whitley Richard James sold 1,800 shares for $0.26 per share. The transaction valued at 466 led to the insider holds 700 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VIRI now has a Market Capitalization of 36.48M and an Enterprise Value of 31.14M.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VIRI has reached a high of $9.11, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.22. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4190, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.6207.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that VIRI traded 2.83M shares on average per day over the past three months and 670.75k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 18.33M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 17.40M. Insiders hold about 12.05% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 17.00% stake in the company. Shares short for VIRI as of Jun 14, 2023 were 524.45k with a Short Ratio of 0.33M, compared to 327.48k on May 14, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.86% and a Short% of Float of 3.03%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 2 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.05 and a low estimate of -$0.09, while EPS last year was -$0.44. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.06, with high estimates of -$0.06 and low estimates of -$0.07.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.24 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.28. EPS for the following year is -$0.29, with 2 analysts recommending between -$0.21 and -$0.37.