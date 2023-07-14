Vistra Corp. (VST)’s price-to-cash and price-to-free cash flow ratios

The price of Vistra Corp. (NYSE: VST) closed at $26.71 in the last session, down -0.19% from day before closing price of $26.76. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.05 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1712152 shares were traded. VST stock price reached its highest trading level at $26.80 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.55.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at VST’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 4.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 3.80.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on September 30, 2021, Reiterated its Buy rating and also kept its target price maintained to $23.

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 21 when Lagacy Julie A. bought 10,000 shares for $24.84 per share. The transaction valued at 248,400 led to the insider holds 16,923 shares of the business.

BURKE JAMES A bought 5,000 shares of VST for $120,250 on Mar 23. The President and CEO now owns 463,899 shares after completing the transaction at $24.05 per share. On Mar 17, another insider, HELM SCOTT B, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 11,000 shares for $24.72 each. As a result, the insider paid 271,920 and bolstered with 369,201 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, VST now has a Market Capitalization of 9.96B and an Enterprise Value of 24.30B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.67 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.20. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.62 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, VST has reached a high of $27.29, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.76. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 24.98, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 23.66.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, VST traded on average about 3.24M shares per day over the past 3-months and 2.1M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 383.63M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 370.90M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.41% stake in the company. Shares short for VST as of Jun 29, 2023 were 8.92M with a Short Ratio of 8.92M, compared to 8.91M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.39% and a Short% of Float of 2.72%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for VST is 0.82, which was 0.75 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.81%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.05%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 2 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.21 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.4 and a low estimate of $0.03, while EPS last year was -$3.27. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.86, with high estimates of $2.15 and low estimates of $1.58.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $4.44 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.93. EPS for the following year is $2.93, with 4 analysts recommending between $3.94 and $1.55.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $3.16B. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.16B to a low estimate of $3.16B. As of the current estimate, Vistra Corp.’s year-ago sales were $1.59B, an estimated increase of 98.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 1 analysts are estimating revenue of $4.8B, a decrease of -36.20% less than the figure of $98.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $4.8B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $4.8B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for VST’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $16.61B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $14.31B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $15.72B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $13.73B, up 14.50% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $16.38B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $17.5B and the low estimate is $15.62B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.