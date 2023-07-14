W. R. Berkley Corporation (WRB) Records -1.11% Price decrease in Thursday Trading

The closing price of W. R. Berkley Corporation (NYSE: WRB) was $58.96 for the day, down -1.11% from the previous closing price of $59.62. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.66 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1225673 shares were traded. WRB stock price reached its highest trading level at $59.38 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $58.89.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WRB’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 12.31 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 7.41. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.41 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.41.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, BofA Securities on March 15, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $76 from $77 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 01 when BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 1,434 shares for $61.85 per share. The transaction valued at 88,692 led to the insider holds 6,000 shares of the business.

BROCKBANK MARK ELLWOOD bought 4,566 shares of WRB for $283,092 on Jul 29. The Director now owns 4,566 shares after completing the transaction at $62.00 per share.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WRB now has a Market Capitalization of 15.38B and an Enterprise Value of 16.97B. As of this moment, W.’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 15.15, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 10.50. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.68. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.37 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.52.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WRB has reached a high of $76.46, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $55.50. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 58.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 65.84.

Shares Statistics:

WRB traded an average of 1.71M shares per day over the past three months and 1.1M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 274.98M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 202.26M. Insiders hold about 5.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 71.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WRB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.71M with a Short Ratio of 3.71M, compared to 2.73k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.42% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.40, WRB has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.44. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 0.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 0.74%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 0.65. The current Payout Ratio is 10.20% for WRB, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 29, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 22, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Apr 02, 2019 when the company split stock in a 3:2 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 12 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.12 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.22 and a low estimate of $1, while EPS last year was $1.12. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.16, with high estimates of $1.25 and low estimates of $0.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $5 and $4.3 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $4.61. EPS for the following year is $5.6, with 12 analysts recommending between $6.05 and $5.25.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 5 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $3.06B to a low estimate of $2.96B. As of the current estimate, W. R. Berkley Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.51B, an estimated increase of 19.70% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $3.06B, an increase of 12.20% less than the figure of $19.70% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $3.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $3.01B.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WRB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $12.21B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $11.98B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $12.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $11.17B, up 8.40% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $13.11B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $13.38B and the low estimate is $12.78B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 8.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.