Werner Enterprises Inc. (WERN) Stock Performance: 52-Week Analysis

The closing price of Werner Enterprises Inc. (NASDAQ: WERN) was $43.43 for the day, down -1.23% from the previous closing price of $43.97. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.54 from its previous closing price. On the day, 693390 shares were traded. WERN stock price reached its highest trading level at $44.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $43.28.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of WERN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.30 and its Current Ratio is at 2.30. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Aug 11 when Tapio Carmen A bought 1,170 shares for $42.20 per share. The transaction valued at 49,373 led to the insider holds 6,284 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WERN now has a Market Capitalization of 2.75B and an Enterprise Value of 3.31B. As of this moment, Werner’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.50, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.86. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 9.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.82 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.87. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.99 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.48.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WERN has reached a high of $50.31, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $35.84. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 44.43, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 43.56.

Shares Statistics:

WERN traded an average of 587.02K shares per day over the past three months and 596.15k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 63.31M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 58.56M. Insiders hold about 7.47% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 88.70% stake in the company. Shares short for WERN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.27M with a Short Ratio of 3.27M, compared to 3.63M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.16% and a Short% of Float of 6.02%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 0.52, WERN has a forward annual dividend rate of 0.56. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.18%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.27%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.01. The current Payout Ratio is 14.60% for WERN, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 18, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 29, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Sep 30, 2003 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.6 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.7 and a low estimate of $0.52, while EPS last year was $0.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.67, with high estimates of $0.77 and low estimates of $0.56.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.9 and $2.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.69. EPS for the following year is $3.33, with 16 analysts recommending between $3.71 and $2.9.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 11 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $863M to a low estimate of $797.72M. As of the current estimate, Werner Enterprises Inc.’s year-ago sales were $836.28M, an estimated decrease of -1.30% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 11 analysts are estimating revenue of $823.32M, a decrease of -0.10% over than the figure of -$1.30% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $850.32M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $771.3M.

A total of 16 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WERN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.48B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.33B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.29B, up 1.20% from the average estimate. Based on 16 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.49B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.77B and the low estimate is $3.33B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.