What shareholders can do to beat the market with Old Republic International Corporation (ORI) stock

Old Republic International Corporation (NYSE: ORI) closed the day trading at $25.61 up 0.39% from the previous closing price of $25.51. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.10 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1697292 shares were traded. ORI stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.66 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $25.36.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ORI, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 80.60 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 16.16. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.25 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.25.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Piper Sandler on May 17, 2023, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 03 when KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares for $24.13 per share. The transaction valued at 7,118 led to the insider holds 10,272 shares of the business.

KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD bought 295 shares of ORI for $7,222 on Dec 01. The Director now owns 9,977 shares after completing the transaction at $24.48 per share. On Nov 01, another insider, KENNEDY MICHAEL DENARD, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 295 shares for $23.33 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,882 and bolstered with 9,682 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ORI now has a Market Capitalization of 7.50B and an Enterprise Value of 8.99B. As of this moment, Old’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 13.00, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.95. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.30. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.95 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.18.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ORI has reached a high of $26.72, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $20.27. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.05, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 24.48.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ORI traded about 1.56M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ORI traded about 1.73M shares per day. A total of 291.95M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 281.09M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 74.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ORI as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.3M with a Short Ratio of 4.30M, compared to 3.78M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.47% and a Short% of Float of 1.81%.

Dividends & Splits

ORI’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.98, up from 0.94 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.67%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.84%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 3.90. The current Payout Ratio is 47.10% for ORI, which recently paid a dividend on Jun 14, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 01, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jan 02, 2006 when the company split stock in a 5:4 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.56 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.6 and a low estimate of $0.53, while EPS last year was $0.69. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.59, with high estimates of $0.61 and low estimates of $0.55.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.45 and $2.4 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.41. EPS for the following year is $2.58, with 4 analysts recommending between $2.75 and $2.4.

Revenue Estimates

2 analysts predict $1.93B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.13B to a low estimate of $1.74B. As of the current estimate, Old Republic International Corporation’s year-ago sales were $2.13B, an estimated decrease of -9.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 2 analysts are estimating revenue of $1.96B, an increase of 9.30% over than the figure of -$9.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $1.82B.

A total of 2 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ORI’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $7.93B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $7.19B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $7.56B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $8.28B, down -8.70% from the average estimate. Based on 2 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $7.73B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $8.16B and the low estimate is $7.3B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.