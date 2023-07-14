Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (WTW) Records 0.69 million Shares Traded, Reaches $232.26 High

After finishing at $231.75 in the prior trading day, Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company (NASDAQ: WTW) closed at $231.66, down -0.04%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.09 from its previous closing price. On the day, 691931 shares were traded. WTW stock price reached its highest trading level at $232.26 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $228.27.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of WTW by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.47 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Morgan Stanley on June 20, 2023, initiated with a Equal-Weight rating and assigned the stock a target price of $251.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 03 when Gebauer Julie Jarecke sold 2,000 shares for $231.69 per share. The transaction valued at 463,384 led to the insider holds 75,240 shares of the business.

Pullum Anne sold 5,000 shares of WTW for $1,122,230 on Jun 07. The Head of Europe now owns 12,791 shares after completing the transaction at $224.45 per share. On Jun 01, another insider, Gebauer Julie Jarecke, who serves as the Head of Health, Wealth &Career of the company, sold 2,500 shares for $218.35 each. As a result, the insider received 545,868 and left with 77,240 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WTW now has a Market Capitalization of 24.65B and an Enterprise Value of 28.99B. As of this moment, Willis’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 22.24, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 13.83. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 1.33. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.76 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.46. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.24 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.69.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WTW has reached a high of $258.93, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $188.99. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 228.35, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 232.73.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 529.63K shares per day over the past 3-months and 589.44k shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 107.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 105.76M. Insiders hold about 0.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 98.40% stake in the company. Shares short for WTW as of Jun 29, 2023 were 992.13k with a Short Ratio of 0.99M, compared to 907.42k on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.93% and a Short% of Float of 1.19%.

Dividends & Splits

In the trailing 12 months, WTW’s forward annual dividend rate was 3.32, compared to 3.36 this year. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 1.43%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 1.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.37.

Earnings Estimates

