World Kinect Corporation (WKC) stock: next quarter consensus estimate of $0.6

World Kinect Corporation (NYSE: WKC) closed the day trading at $22.29 up 1.92% from the previous closing price of $21.87. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.42 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1381505 shares were traded. WKC stock price reached its highest trading level at $22.35 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $21.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of WKC, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.29 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 5.66. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.10. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.35.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Raymond James on July 06, 2023, initiated with a Outperform rating and assigned the stock a target price of $30.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, WKC now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 1.89B. As of this moment, World’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 12.59, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 9.54. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.52. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.02 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.69. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.03 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.96.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, WKC has reached a high of $30.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $19.78. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 22.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.73.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, WKC traded about 629.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, WKC traded about 652.64k shares per day. A total of 62.20M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 59.83M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.00% stake in the company. Shares short for WKC as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.72M with a Short Ratio of 3.72M, compared to 1.28M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.99% and a Short% of Float of 8.90%.

Dividends & Splits

WKC’s forward annual dividend rate is 0.56, up from 0.54 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.47%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.56%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 1.44.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 3 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.47 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.55 and a low estimate of $0.38, while EPS last year was $0.41. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.6, with high estimates of $0.68 and low estimates of $0.48.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.19 and $1.78 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.99. EPS for the following year is $2.34, with 3 analysts recommending between $2.62 and $2.15.

Revenue Estimates

3 analysts predict $13.2B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.78B to a low estimate of $12.52B. As of the current estimate, World Kinect Corporation’s year-ago sales were $17.12B, an estimated decrease of -22.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 3 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.38B, a decrease of -14.60% over than the figure of -$22.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $13.89B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $12.53B.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for WKC’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.84B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $50.09B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.11B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.04B, down -11.70% from the average estimate. Based on 3 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $51.18B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $53.66B and the low estimate is $49.02B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.