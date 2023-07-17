1 analysts offer recommendations for Sono Group N.V. (SEV) stock

The price of Sono Group N.V. (NASDAQ: SEV) closed at $0.33 in the last session, down -2.42% from day before closing price of $0.33. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0081 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1157848 shares were traded. SEV stock price reached its highest trading level at $0.3606 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $0.3221.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at SEV’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 2.90 and its Current Ratio is at 2.90. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.26 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.24.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Wedbush on September 13, 2022, initiated with a Neutral rating and assigned the stock a target price of $4.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SEV now has a Market Capitalization of 30.55M and an Enterprise Value of 1.06M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 283.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.88. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.42 whereas that against EBITDA is -0.01.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SEV has reached a high of $3.98, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.16. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 0.2586, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 0.8232.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, SEV traded on average about 6.21M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.25M shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 86.65M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.85M. Insiders hold about 54.22% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 9.90% stake in the company. Shares short for SEV as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.92M with a Short Ratio of 5.92M, compared to 4.08M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.32% and a Short% of Float of 11.18%.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 0 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0 and low estimates of $0.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.17 and -$0.17 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.17. EPS for the following year is $0, with 1 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

According to 1 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $17.9M. It ranges from a high estimate of $17.9M to a low estimate of $17.9M. As of the current estimate, Sono Group N.V.’s year-ago sales were $14.87M, an estimated increase of 20.40% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SEV’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $17.9M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $17.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $17.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $14.87M, up 20.40% from the average estimate. Based on 1 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $29.77M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $29.77M and the low estimate is $29.77M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 66.30% from the average revenue estimate for this year.