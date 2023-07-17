8 analysts offer recommendations for ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (ADTN) stock

The price of ADTRAN Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTN) closed at $10.31 in the last session, down -5.67% from day before closing price of $10.93. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.62 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1173424 shares were traded. ADTN stock price reached its highest trading level at $10.84 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $10.12.

Ratios:

We take a closer look at ADTN’s different ratios to gain a better understanding of the stock. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.70. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.23 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

An investor can also benefit from insider trades by learning what management is thinking about the future direction of stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Dec 07 when STANTON THOMAS R bought 652 shares for $19.21 per share. The transaction valued at 12,529 led to the insider holds 805,765 shares of the business.

McCray Gregory James bought 36 shares of ADTN for $698 on Dec 07. The Director now owns 21,673 shares after completing the transaction at $19.21 per share. On Sep 04, another insider, STANTON THOMAS R, who serves as the Chairman and CEO of the company, bought 296 shares for $22.90 each. As a result, the insider paid 6,783 and bolstered with 855,753 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTN now has a Market Capitalization of 810.94M and an Enterprise Value of 885.71M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.72 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.98. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.74 whereas that against EBITDA is -58.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTN has reached a high of $25.47, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $7.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 9.57, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 15.64.

Shares Statistics:

According to the various share statistics, ADTN traded on average about 977.77K shares per day over the past 3-months and 648.55k shares per day over the past 10 days. A total of 78.36M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 75.94M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 90.50% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.88M with a Short Ratio of 2.88M, compared to 2.32M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.66% and a Short% of Float of 5.17%.

Dividends & Splits

The forward annual dividend rate for ADTN is 0.36, which was 0.36 in the trailing 12 months. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 3.29%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.58.

Earnings Estimates

The company has 5 analysts who recommend its stock at the moment. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.04, while EPS last year was $0.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.08, with high estimates of $0.13 and low estimates of $0.03.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.29 and $0.14 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.23. EPS for the following year is $1.05, with 5 analysts recommending between $1.49 and $0.74.

Revenue Estimates

According to 5 analysts, the current quarter’s revenue is expected to be $329.4M. It ranges from a high estimate of $330.5M to a low estimate of $328.2M. As of the current estimate, ADTRAN Holdings Inc.’s year-ago sales were $172.04M, an estimated increase of 91.50% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $342.63M, an increase of 3.70% less than the figure of $91.50% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $354.34M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $331.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTN’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $1.38B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $1.32B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $1.35B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $1.03B, up 31.90% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $1.5B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $1.55B and the low estimate is $1.44B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.70% from the average revenue estimate for this year.