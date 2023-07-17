A glimpse at Clearway Energy Inc.’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Clearway Energy Inc. (NYSE: CWEN) was $27.24 for the day, down -1.73% from the previous closing price of $27.72. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.48 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1190423 shares were traded. CWEN stock price reached its highest trading level at $27.76 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $26.95.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our analysis of CWEN’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Mar 31 when TotalEnergies SE bought 71,980 shares for $31.15 per share. The transaction valued at 2,242,350 led to the insider holds 172,601 shares of the business.

Global Infrastructure Investor bought 71,980 shares of CWEN for $2,242,350 on Mar 31. The Director now owns 172,601 shares after completing the transaction at $31.15 per share. On Nov 15, another insider, Sotos Christopher S, who serves as the PRESIDENT AND CEO of the company, sold 30,000 shares for $35.23 each. As a result, the insider received 1,056,822 and left with 266,704 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CWEN now has a Market Capitalization of 3.13B and an Enterprise Value of 10.27B. As of this moment, Clearway’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 5.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.39 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.48. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 8.13 whereas that against EBITDA is 4.46.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CWEN has reached a high of $41.79, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $27.38. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 29.45, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 31.85.

Shares Statistics:

CWEN traded an average of 986.90K shares per day over the past three months and 861.83k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 124.72M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 81.36M. Insiders hold about 1.07% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 91.30% stake in the company. Shares short for CWEN as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.85M with a Short Ratio of 1.85M, compared to 2.17M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.58% and a Short% of Float of 2.97%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 1.46, CWEN has a forward annual dividend rate of 1.53. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 5.25%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 5.45%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 4.72.