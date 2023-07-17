A glimpse at Silk Road Medical Inc’s potential climb to old highs

The closing price of Silk Road Medical Inc (NASDAQ: SILK) was $21.84 for the day, up 0.74% from the previous closing price of $21.68. On the day, 1922773 shares were traded. SILK stock price reached its highest trading level at $21.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $20.94.

Ratios:

Our analysis of SILK’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 10.20 and its Current Ratio is at 11.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.47.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on July 12, 2023, Downgraded its rating to Neutral and sets its target price to $28 from $50 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 11 when Rogers Erica J. sold 1,000 shares for $31.56 per share. The transaction valued at 31,560 led to the insider holds 269,639 shares of the business.

Davis Andrew S. sold 69 shares of SILK for $2,124 on Jul 06. The Chief Commercial Officer now owns 115,614 shares after completing the transaction at $30.79 per share. On Jun 12, another insider, Rogers Erica J., who serves as the President and CEO of the company, sold 1,000 shares for $32.13 each. As a result, the insider received 32,130 and left with 269,639 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SILK now has a Market Capitalization of 845.83M and an Enterprise Value of 733.49M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 5.57 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.34. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 4.87 whereas that against EBITDA is -16.25.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SILK has reached a high of $58.04, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $21.55. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 32.63, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 44.02.

Shares Statistics:

SILK traded an average of 755.03K shares per day over the past three months and 1.81M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 38.53M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 37.13M. Insiders hold about 2.00% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 99.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SILK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3M with a Short Ratio of 3.00M, compared to 3.62M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.75% and a Short% of Float of 7.90%.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 8 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.39 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.36 and a low estimate of -$0.43, while EPS last year was -$0.43. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.35, with high estimates of -$0.3 and low estimates of -$0.4.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$1.4 and -$1.58 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$1.52. EPS for the following year is -$1.36, with 9 analysts recommending between -$1.22 and -$1.53.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 7 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $43.6M to a low estimate of $42M. As of the current estimate, Silk Road Medical Inc’s year-ago sales were $33.17M, an estimated increase of 30.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 7 analysts are estimating revenue of $46.08M, an increase of 37.60% over than the figure of $30.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $47M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $45M.

A total of 8 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SILK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $180.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $177M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $179.35M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $138.64M, up 29.40% from the average estimate. Based on 8 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $222.74M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $230.4M and the low estimate is $213M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 24.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.