Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF) Stock Closes up 2.74% on Friday Trading

Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (NYSE: ANF) closed the day trading at $34.91 up 2.74% from the previous closing price of $33.98. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.93 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2536292 shares were traded. ANF stock price reached its highest trading level at $34.99 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $33.38.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ANF, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 3.81 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 56.33. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.90 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.42 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.42.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Horowitz Fran sold 10,338 shares for $36.07 per share. The transaction valued at 372,892 led to the insider holds 922,673 shares of the business.

Lipesky Scott D. sold 7,500 shares of ANF for $270,000 on Jul 11. The EVP, COO and CFO now owns 139,418 shares after completing the transaction at $36.00 per share. On Jul 11, another insider, Horowitz Fran, who serves as the Chief Executive Officer of the company, sold 902 shares for $36.02 each. As a result, the insider received 32,490 and left with 933,011 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ANF now has a Market Capitalization of 1.75B and an Enterprise Value of 2.47B. As of this moment, Abercrombie’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 56.95, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 14.13. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 3.16. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.46 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.47. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.66 whereas that against EBITDA is 8.86.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ANF has reached a high of $38.21, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $14.02. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 31.21, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.59.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ANF traded about 1.79M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ANF traded about 1.6M shares per day. A total of 49.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 48.23M. Insiders hold about 2.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 102.92% stake in the company. Shares short for ANF as of Jun 29, 2023 were 5.21M with a Short Ratio of 5.21M, compared to 5.77M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.41% and a Short% of Float of 15.00%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ANF, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 15, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 04, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 15, 1999 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 7 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.13 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.18 and a low estimate of $0.06, while EPS last year was -$0.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.26, with high estimates of $0.41 and low estimates of $0.13.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $2.22 and $1.77 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.06. EPS for the following year is $2.47, with 8 analysts recommending between $3.04 and $2.03.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $837.37M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $849M to a low estimate of $818.64M. As of the current estimate, Abercrombie & Fitch Co.’s year-ago sales were $805.09M, an estimated increase of 4.00% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ANF’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.85B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $3.77B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.82B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.7B, up 3.30% from the average estimate. Based on 7 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.9B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.96B and the low estimate is $3.82B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 2.20% from the average revenue estimate for this year.