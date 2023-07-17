Adicet Bio Inc. (ACET) stock: analyst predictions for current quarter EPS

After finishing at $3.23 in the prior trading day, Adicet Bio Inc. (NASDAQ: ACET) closed at $3.08, down -4.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1500 from its previous closing price. On the day, 620173 shares were traded. ACET stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2950 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $3.0550.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ACET by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 13.00 and its Current Ratio is at 13.00. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 30 when DUBIN STEVE bought 5,000 shares for $2.40 per share. The transaction valued at 12,000 led to the insider holds 10,900 shares of the business.

GORDON CARL L bought 875,000 shares of ACET for $1,828,750 on Jun 27. The Director now owns 5,685,259 shares after completing the transaction at $2.09 per share. On Jun 27, another insider, ORBIMED ADVISORS LLC, who serves as the Director of the company, bought 875,000 shares for $2.09 each. As a result, the insider paid 1,828,750 and bolstered with 5,685,259 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ACET now has a Market Capitalization of 132.09M and an Enterprise Value of -76.05M. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.14 whereas that against EBITDA is 0.75.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ACET has reached a high of $21.87, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.98. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 4.9647, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 9.4774.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 850.80K shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.56M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 42.96M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.35M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 105.07% stake in the company. Shares short for ACET as of Jun 29, 2023 were 3.14M with a Short Ratio of 3.14M, compared to 3.11M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.31% and a Short% of Float of 9.90%.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 9 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.4 and a low estimate of -$0.83, while EPS last year was -$0.56. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.72, with high estimates of -$0.41 and low estimates of -$0.89.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$2.09 and -$3.38 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$2.81. EPS for the following year is -$2.71, with 10 analysts recommending between -$1.37 and -$3.67.