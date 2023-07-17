ADTH (AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.) stock is in for a key growth catalyst

AdTheorent Holding Company Inc. (NASDAQ: ADTH) closed the day trading at $1.39 up 6.11% from the previous closing price of $1.31. In other words, the price has increased by $+0.0800 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1713053 shares were traded. ADTH stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.4200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.2500.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of ADTH, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 1.53 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.91. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 6.50 and its Current Ratio is at 6.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.00 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.00.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Cowen on November 22, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Market Perform and sets its target price to $2.50 from $4 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ADTH now has a Market Capitalization of 122.06M and an Enterprise Value of 53.90M. As of this moment, AdTheorent’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 1.97, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 23.17. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.70 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.80. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.33 whereas that against EBITDA is 5.49.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ADTH has reached a high of $3.67, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.15. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.4939, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.6988.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, ADTH traded about 320.78K shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, ADTH traded about 654.04k shares per day. A total of 87.55M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 79.79M. Insiders hold about 10.43% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 77.30% stake in the company. Shares short for ADTH as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.47M with a Short Ratio of 1.47M, compared to 1.64M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 1.68% and a Short% of Float of 2.02%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 5 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.01 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0 and a low estimate of -$0.01, while EPS last year was $0.62. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0, with high estimates of $0.01 and low estimates of -$0.01.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.03 and -$0.03 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0. EPS for the following year is $0.06, with 5 analysts recommending between $0.08 and $0.04.

Revenue Estimates

5 analysts predict $39.33M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $40.8M to a low estimate of $38.7M. As of the current estimate, AdTheorent Holding Company Inc.’s year-ago sales were $42.48M, an estimated decrease of -7.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 5 analysts are estimating revenue of $40.25M, an increase of 4.20% over than the figure of -$7.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $41.7M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $39.2M.

A total of 5 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ADTH’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $171M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $166.6M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $168.9M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $166.08M, up 1.70% from the average estimate. Based on 4 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $192.64M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $205.56M and the low estimate is $186M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 14.10% from the average revenue estimate for this year.