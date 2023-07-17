Altice USA Inc. (ATUS) expected to report EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter

In the latest session, Altice USA Inc. (NYSE: ATUS) closed at $3.04 down -5.00% from its previous closing price of $3.20. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1600 from its previous closing price. On the day, 4950319 shares were traded. ATUS stock price reached its highest trading level at $3.2200 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $2.8950.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Altice USA Inc.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 6.27 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 17.56. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.30 and its Current Ratio is at 0.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Sep 13 when Stewart Charles sold 31,560 shares for $9.99 per share. The transaction valued at 315,284 led to the insider holds 1,323,925 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ATUS now has a Market Capitalization of 1.38B and an Enterprise Value of 26.44B. As of this moment, Altice’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 58.46, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.62. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 7.40. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.15. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 2.78 whereas that against EBITDA is 7.63.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, ATUS has reached a high of $13.17, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $2.01. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 2.7872, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 4.0097.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, ATUS has traded an average of 4.81M shares per day and 3.7M over the past ten days. A total of 454.68M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 208.03M. Insiders hold about 0.70% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 59.80% stake in the company. Shares short for ATUS as of Jun 29, 2023 were 28.65M with a Short Ratio of 28.65M, compared to 34.51M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 6.30% and a Short% of Float of 15.67%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 15 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.23 and a low estimate of -$0.14, while EPS last year was $0.23. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.06, with high estimates of $0.19 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $0.87 and -$0.35 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $0.31. EPS for the following year is $0.4, with 19 analysts recommending between $0.89 and -$0.39.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 17 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $2.32B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $2.36B to a low estimate of $2.29B. As of the current estimate, Altice USA Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.46B, an estimated decrease of -5.60% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 16 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.3B, a decrease of -4.10% over than the figure of -$5.60% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.34B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.27B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ATUS’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $9.34B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $9.14B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $9.21B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.65B, down -4.50% from the average estimate. Based on 22 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $9.05B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $9.29B and the low estimate is $8.85B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is down -1.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.