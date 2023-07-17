American Airlines Group Inc. (AAL) Stock Performance in the Last 52 Weeks

The closing price of American Airlines Group Inc. (NASDAQ: AAL) was $18.14 for the day, down -1.68% from the previous closing price of $18.45. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.31 from its previous closing price. On the day, 23221740 shares were traded. AAL stock price reached its highest trading level at $18.56 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.96.

Ratios:

Our analysis of AAL’s different ratios will help us gain a deeper understanding of the company. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.70.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, JP Morgan on May 08, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Overweight and sets its target price to $29 from $26 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Also, insider trades can serve as a great indicator of what management thinks about the future direction of a stock’s price. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 15 when STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 1,950 shares for $14.10 per share. The transaction valued at 27,495 led to the insider holds 29,736 shares of the business.

STEENLAND DOUGLAS M sold 2,000 shares of AAL for $27,768 on May 12. The Director now owns 31,686 shares after completing the transaction at $13.88 per share. On May 01, another insider, Owens Angela, who serves as the SVP Corporate Controller of the company, sold 21,984 shares for $13.79 each. As a result, the insider received 303,159 and left with 59,830 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AAL now has a Market Capitalization of 11.84B and an Enterprise Value of 43.28B. As of this moment, American’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 6.86, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.47. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.23. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.83 whereas that against EBITDA is 10.00.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AAL has reached a high of $19.08, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $11.65. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 15.82, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 14.72.

Shares Statistics:

AAL traded an average of 24.16M shares per day over the past three months and 22.08M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 652.00M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 644.48M. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 55.50% stake in the company. Shares short for AAL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 67.91M with a Short Ratio of 67.91M, compared to 64.33M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 10.40% and a Short% of Float of 11.81%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AAL, which recently paid a dividend on Feb 18, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 03, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Dec 08, 2013 when the company split stock in a 0:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

The firm’s stock currently is rated by 16 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $1.58 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $1.76 and a low estimate of $1.47, while EPS last year was $0.76. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.9, with high estimates of $1.31 and low estimates of $0.6.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.9 and $2.5 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $3.08. EPS for the following year is $3.32, with 18 analysts recommending between $4.2 and $2.05.

Revenue Estimates

It is expected that $90B in revenue will be generated in the current quarter, according to 13 analysts. It ranges from a high estimate of $13.83B to a low estimate of $13.59B. As of the current estimate, American Airlines Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $13.42B, an estimated increase of 2.40% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 12 analysts are estimating revenue of $13.79B, an increase of 2.40% over than the figure of $2.40% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.09B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $13.49B.

A total of 20 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AAL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $53.51B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $51.93B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $52.8B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $48.97B, up 7.80% from the average estimate. Based on 20 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $54.81B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $56.65B and the low estimate is $52.92B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.