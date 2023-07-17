Amplify Energy Corp. (AMPY) Stock Price Highs and Lows Over the Last Year

In the latest session, Amplify Energy Corp. (NYSE: AMPY) closed at $6.67 down -3.47% from its previous closing price of $6.91. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.24 from its previous closing price. On the day, 551110 shares were traded. AMPY stock price reached its highest trading level at $6.82 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $6.54.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Amplify Energy Corp.’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.80 and its Current Ratio is at 0.80. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.36 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.36.

Upgrades & Downgrades

Insider Transactions:

Additionally, insider trades can be beneficial to investors who want to learn what the management thinks about stock prices in the future. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 23 when Dulany Eric Edward sold 3,000 shares for $6.45 per share. The transaction valued at 19,350 led to the insider holds 10,643 shares of the business.

Willsher Martyn sold 26,599 shares of AMPY for $182,216 on Jun 12. The PRESIDENT, CEO now owns 120,438 shares after completing the transaction at $6.85 per share. On Mar 15, another insider, Hamm Christopher W., who serves as the Director of the company, bought 20,000 shares for $6.65 each. As a result, the insider paid 133,000 and bolstered with 115,618 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, AMPY now has a Market Capitalization of 259.94M and an Enterprise Value of 389.75M. As of this moment, Amplify’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 0.59. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.04. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.63 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 0.74. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.91 whereas that against EBITDA is 1.53.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, AMPY has reached a high of $10.38, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $5.49. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 6.87, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 7.81.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, AMPY has traded an average of 447.26K shares per day and 479.68k over the past ten days. A total of 38.69M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 38.06M. Insiders hold about 1.37% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 44.90% stake in the company. Shares short for AMPY as of Jun 29, 2023 were 1.01M with a Short Ratio of 1.01M, compared to 1.42M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 2.60% and a Short% of Float of 2.63%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for AMPY, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 29, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Mar 12, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Aug 03, 2015 when the company split stock in a 1:10 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

There are 1 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.28 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.28 and a low estimate of $0.28, while EPS last year was -$1.07. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $0.36, with high estimates of $0.36 and low estimates of $0.36.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $1.05 and $1.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $1.05. EPS for the following year is $0, with 0 analysts recommending between $0 and $0.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 1 analysts have provided revenue estimates for AMPY’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $307.4M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $307.4M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $307.4M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $458.46M, down -32.90% from the average estimate.