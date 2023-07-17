Analysts predict EPS of $2.68 for Alaska Air Group Inc. (ALK)’s current quarter

After finishing at $54.34 in the prior trading day, Alaska Air Group Inc. (NYSE: ALK) closed at $52.36, down -3.64%. In other words, the price has decreased by -$1.98 from its previous closing price. On the day, 2089871 shares were traded. ALK stock price reached its highest trading level at $54.06 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $52.06.

Ratios:

Our goal is to gain a better understanding of ALK by taking a closer look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 0.60. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.56 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.49.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Raymond James on April 03, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Strong Buy and sets its target price to $68 from $60 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jun 08 when MINICUCCI BENITO sold 5,000 shares for $48.73 per share. The transaction valued at 243,659 led to the insider holds 114,506 shares of the business.

THOMPSON J KENNETH sold 3,500 shares of ALK for $170,017 on Mar 09. The Director now owns 29,907 shares after completing the transaction at $48.58 per share. On Jan 27, another insider, SCHNEIDER ANDREA L, who serves as the SVP PEOPLE of the company, sold 1,596 shares for $50.81 each. As a result, the insider received 81,098 and left with 15,747 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, ALK now has a Market Capitalization of 6.70B and an Enterprise Value of 8.00B. As of this moment, Alaska’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 114.32, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 7.16. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 4.89. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.81. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.79 whereas that against EBITDA is 13.49.

Stock Price History:

The Beta on a monthly basis for ALK is 1.56, which has changed by 2,607.75% over the last 52 weeks, in comparison to a change of 1,760.89% over the same period for the S&P500. Over the past 52 weeks, ALK has reached a high of $57.18, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $37.19. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 48.15, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 45.74.

Shares Statistics:

The stock has traded on average 1.53M shares per day over the past 3-months and 1.66M shares per day over the last 10 days, according to various share statistics. A total of 127.50M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 127.47M. Insiders hold about 0.20% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 79.90% stake in the company. Shares short for ALK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 4.46M with a Short Ratio of 4.46M, compared to 4.36M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 3.48% and a Short% of Float of 3.94%.

Dividends & Splits

The current Payout Ratio is 0.00% for ALK, which recently paid a dividend on Mar 04, 2020 with an ex-dividend date of Feb 13, 2020. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jul 09, 2014 when the company split stock in a 2:1 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Its stock is currently analyzed by 14 different market analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of $2.68 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $2.9 and a low estimate of $2.35, while EPS last year was $2.19. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $2.96, with high estimates of $3.39 and low estimates of $2.49.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $7.5 and $5.56 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $6.56. EPS for the following year is $7.31, with 14 analysts recommending between $8.74 and $5.5.

Revenue Estimates

11 analysts predict $2.77B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $2.79B to a low estimate of $2.74B. As of the current estimate, Alaska Air Group Inc.’s year-ago sales were $2.66B, an estimated increase of 4.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 10 analysts are estimating revenue of $2.89B, an increase of 2.40% less than the figure of $4.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $2.96B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $2.79B.

A total of 14 analysts have provided revenue estimates for ALK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $10.62B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $10.22B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $10.44B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $9.4B, up 11.10% from the average estimate. Based on 14 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $10.95B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $11.4B and the low estimate is $10.68B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 4.90% from the average revenue estimate for this year.