Analysts predict high and low EPS estimates for Rite Aid Corporation (RAD)

In the latest session, Rite Aid Corporation (NYSE: RAD) closed at $1.54 down -7.78% from its previous closing price of $1.67. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.1300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 1895902 shares were traded. RAD stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.6800 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.5200.

Ratios:

For a deeper understanding of Rite Aid Corporation’s stock, let’s take a closer look at its various ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.60 and its Current Ratio is at 1.30.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Deutsche Bank on April 07, 2022, Downgraded its rating to Sell and sets its target price to $1 from $16 previously.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, RAD now has a Market Capitalization of 87.31M and an Enterprise Value of 6.13B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 0.00. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.26 whereas that against EBITDA is -13.90.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, RAD has reached a high of $11.60, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $1.42. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.8048, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 3.3344.

Shares Statistics:

For the past three months, RAD has traded an average of 2.40M shares per day and 2.68M over the past ten days. A total of 55.18M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 55.05M. Insiders hold about 3.60% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 52.30% stake in the company. Shares short for RAD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 13.3M with a Short Ratio of 13.30M, compared to 13.15M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 23.46% and a Short% of Float of 23.65%.

Earnings Estimates

There are 2 different market analysts currently analyzing its stock. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$1.34 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$0.72 and a low estimate of -$1.96, while EPS last year was -$0.63. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$1.45, with high estimates of -$1.2 and low estimates of -$1.71.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$4.57 and -$4.83 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$4.69. EPS for the following year is -$3.51, with 3 analysts recommending between -$2.85 and -$4.5.

Revenue Estimates

A total of 3 analysts believe the company’s revenue will be $5.56B this quarter.It ranges from a high estimate of $5.7B to a low estimate of $5.46B. As of the current estimate, Rite Aid Corporation’s year-ago sales were $5.77B, an estimated decrease of -3.60% from the year-ago figure.

A total of 3 analysts have provided revenue estimates for RAD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $22.92B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $22.62B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $22.74B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $24.09B, down -5.60% from the average estimate.