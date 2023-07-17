Analysts provide stock recommendations for Kenvue Inc. (KVUE)

Kenvue Inc. (NYSE: KVUE) closed the day trading at $24.94 down -1.81% from the previous closing price of $25.40. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.46 from its previous closing price. On the day, 3829964 shares were traded. KVUE stock price reached its highest trading level at $25.61 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $24.72.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of KVUE, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.00 and its Current Ratio is at 1.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.38 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.38.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on June 01, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $27.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 11 when ALLISON RICHARD E JR bought 20,000 shares for $26.26 per share. The transaction valued at 525,232 led to the insider holds 20,000 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, KVUE now has a Market Capitalization of 47.76B and an Enterprise Value of 53.86B. As of this moment, Kenvue’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 37.22, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 19.44. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 25.15. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 3.20 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.35. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.54 whereas that against EBITDA is 17.27.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, KVUE has reached a high of $27.80, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $24.75. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 25.94, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 25.94.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, KVUE traded about 5.09M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, KVUE traded about 3.28M shares per day. A total of 1.91B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.87B. Shares short for KVUE as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.03M with a Short Ratio of 11.03M, compared to 5.68M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.58% and a Short% of Float of 5.55%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from Kenvue Inc. analysts. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $22.71, with high estimates of $0.00 and low estimates of $0.01.

