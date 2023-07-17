Analysts provide stock recommendations for Merck & Co. Inc. (MRK)

Merck & Co. Inc. (NYSE: MRK) closed the day trading at $107.34 up 0.96% from the previous closing price of $106.32. In other words, the price has increased by $+1.02 from its previous closing price. On the day, 7209057 shares were traded. MRK stock price reached its highest trading level at $107.68 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $106.26.

3 Tiny Stocks Primed to Explode The world's greatest investor — Warren Buffett — has a simple formula for making big money in the markets. He buys up valuable assets when they are very cheap. For stock market investors that means buying up cheap small cap stocks like these with huge upside potential.



We've set up an alert service to help smart investors take full advantage of the small cap stocks primed for big returns.



Click here for full details and to join for free. Sponsored

Ratios:

For a better understanding of MRK, let’s look at its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 25.97 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 65.13. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.20 and its Current Ratio is at 1.40. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.66 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.60.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, HSBC Securities on July 14, 2023, initiated with a Hold rating and assigned the stock a target price of $123.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on May 04 when Zachary Jennifer sold 19,141 shares for $117.59 per share. The transaction valued at 2,250,834 led to the insider holds 35,128 shares of the business.

Karachun Rita A sold 15,875 shares of MRK for $1,865,843 on May 04. The Sr. VP Fince-Global Controller now owns 45,710 shares after completing the transaction at $117.53 per share. On May 03, another insider, MIZELL STEVEN, who serves as the EVP, Chief HR Officer of the company, sold 53,400 shares for $119.01 each. As a result, the insider received 6,355,056 and left with 31,685 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, MRK now has a Market Capitalization of 272.37B and an Enterprise Value of 292.73B. As of this moment, Merck’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 20.94, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 12.67. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 2.65. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 4.66 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 5.82. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 5.06 whereas that against EBITDA is 14.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, MRK has reached a high of $119.65, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $84.52. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 112.64, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 107.54.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, MRK traded about 7.11M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, MRK traded about 7.27M shares per day. A total of 2.54B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 2.54B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 76.60% stake in the company. Shares short for MRK as of Jun 29, 2023 were 16.86M with a Short Ratio of 16.86M, compared to 15.65M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 0.66% and a Short% of Float of 0.66%.

Dividends & Splits

MRK’s forward annual dividend rate is 2.92, up from 2.80 a year ago. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 2.63%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 2.72%. The stock’s 5-year Average Dividend Yield is 2.89. The current Payout Ratio is 55.20% for MRK, which recently paid a dividend on Jul 09, 2023 with an ex-dividend date of Jun 13, 2023. Stock splits for the company last occurred on Jun 02, 2021 when the company split stock in a 1048:1000 ratio.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 4 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$2.07 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of -$1.83 and a low estimate of -$2.18, while EPS last year was $1.87. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $1.99, with high estimates of $2.12 and low estimates of $1.85.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $3.45 and $2.76 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $2.96. EPS for the following year is $8.46, with 24 analysts recommending between $9.22 and $6.79.

Revenue Estimates

16 analysts predict $14.43B in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $14.55B to a low estimate of $14.29B. As of the current estimate, Merck & Co. Inc.’s year-ago sales were $14.59B, an estimated decrease of -1.10% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 15 analysts are estimating revenue of $15.26B, an increase of 2.00% over than the figure of -$1.10% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $15.64B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $14.73B.

A total of 24 analysts have provided revenue estimates for MRK’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $59.54B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $57.7B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $58.73B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $59.28B, down -0.90% from the average estimate. Based on 24 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $62.47B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $64.46B and the low estimate is $60.66B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 6.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.