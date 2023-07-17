Analysts provide stock recommendations for Selecta Biosciences Inc. (SELB)

Selecta Biosciences Inc. (NASDAQ: SELB) closed the day trading at $1.07 down -2.73% from the previous closing price of $1.10. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.0300 from its previous closing price. On the day, 554362 shares were traded. SELB stock price reached its highest trading level at $1.1086 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $1.0600.

Ratios:

For a better understanding of SELB, let’s look at its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 5.20 and its Current Ratio is at 5.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.35 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.22.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, Needham on June 14, 2022, Reiterated its Buy rating but revised its target price to $5 from $6 previously.

Insider Transactions:

The insider trade also gives investors a glimpse into the future direction of stock prices, which can be beneficial to investors. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jan 05 when Brunn Carsten sold 13,473 shares for $1.13 per share. The transaction valued at 15,214 led to the insider holds 786,013 shares of the business.

TRABER PETER G sold 3,465 shares of SELB for $3,913 on Jan 05. The Chief Medical Officer now owns 446,121 shares after completing the transaction at $1.13 per share. On Jan 05, another insider, Kishimoto Takashi Kei, who serves as the Chief Scientific Officer of the company, sold 3,392 shares for $1.13 each. As a result, the insider received 3,830 and left with 364,316 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, SELB now has a Market Capitalization of 164.17M and an Enterprise Value of 75.98M. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 2.04 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 2.18. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 0.92 whereas that against EBITDA is -6.67.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, SELB has reached a high of $2.73, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $0.90. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 1.1691, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 1.3842.

Shares Statistics:

Over the past 3-months, SELB traded about 1.25M shares per day on average, while over the past 10 days, SELB traded about 623.66k shares per day. A total of 153.35M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 114.59M. Insiders hold about 0.40% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 48.80% stake in the company. Shares short for SELB as of Jun 29, 2023 were 11.23M with a Short Ratio of 11.23M, compared to 7.86M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 7.32% and a Short% of Float of 10.97%.

Earnings Estimates

Current recommendations for the stock of the company come from 6 analysts. On average, analysts expect EPS of -$0.08 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.03 and a low estimate of -$0.12, while EPS last year was $0.06. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.1, with high estimates of -$0.05 and low estimates of -$0.14.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.29 and -$0.49 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.41. EPS for the following year is -$0.37, with 6 analysts recommending between -$0.25 and -$0.58.

Revenue Estimates

6 analysts predict $11.09M in revenue for the current quarter. It ranges from a high estimate of $30M to a low estimate of $5M. As of the current estimate, Selecta Biosciences Inc.’s year-ago sales were $39.27M, an estimated decrease of -71.80% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $6.87M, a decrease of -72.70% less than the figure of -$71.80% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $14.2M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5M.

A total of 6 analysts have provided revenue estimates for SELB’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $48.5M, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.9M, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $30.76M. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $110.78M, down -72.20% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $31.8M in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $47M and the low estimate is $20M. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 3.40% from the average revenue estimate for this year.