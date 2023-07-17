Analyzing Carnival Corporation & plc (CCL)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Carnival Corporation & plc’s stock clocked out at $17.23, down -2.93% from its previous closing price of $17.75. In other words, the price has decreased by -$0.52 from its previous closing price. On the day, 41315881 shares were traded. CCL stock price reached its highest trading level at $17.94 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $17.10.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CCL’s stock, we examine its different ratios. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 0.50 and its Current Ratio is at 0.50. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 5.75 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 5.44.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for the company, Jefferies on June 30, 2023, Upgraded its rating to Buy and sets its target price to $25 from $9 previously.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Feb 21 when Bernstein David sold 107,119 shares for $11.08 per share. The transaction valued at 1,186,696 led to the insider holds 286,041 shares of the business.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CCL now has a Market Capitalization of 22.50B and an Enterprise Value of 53.11B. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.27 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 3.71. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 3.04 whereas that against EBITDA is 63.76.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CCL has reached a high of $19.55, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $6.11. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 13.85, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 10.57.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CCL traded 42.86M shares on average per day over the past three months and 54.62M shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 1.26B shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 1.03B. Insiders hold about 0.10% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 50.90% stake in the company. Shares short for CCL as of Jun 29, 2023 were 114.89M with a Short Ratio of 114.89M, compared to 120.81M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 8.80% and a Short% of Float of 13.00%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 13 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $0.76 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $0.84 and a low estimate of $0.7, while EPS last year was -$0.58. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is -$0.08, with high estimates of -$0.01 and low estimates of -$0.15.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between -$0.02 and -$0.32 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of -$0.14. EPS for the following year is $0.93, with 16 analysts recommending between $1.13 and $0.63.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 9 analysts expect revenue to total $6.66B. It ranges from a high estimate of $6.87B to a low estimate of $6.37B. As of the current estimate, Carnival Corporation & plc’s year-ago sales were $4.9B, an estimated increase of 35.90% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 9 analysts are estimating revenue of $5.23B, an increase of 36.10% over than the figure of $35.90% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $5.39B for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $5.08B.

A total of 13 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CCL’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $21.66B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $20.82B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $21.23B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $12.17B, up 74.50% from the average estimate. Based on 13 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $23.78B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $24.92B and the low estimate is $22.22B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 12.00% from the average revenue estimate for this year.