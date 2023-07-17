Analyzing Chord Energy Corporation (CHRD)’s financial ratios for investment purposes

As of close of business last night, Chord Energy Corporation’s stock clocked out at $148.20, down -5.54% from its previous closing price of $156.89. In other words, the price has decreased by -$8.69 from its previous closing price. On the day, 630325 shares were traded. CHRD stock price reached its highest trading level at $155.73 during the session, while it also had its lowest trading level at $148.17.

Ratios:

To gain a deeper understanding of CHRD’s stock, we examine its different ratios. It provided that stocks Price–to–Cash (P/C) ratio for the trailing twelve months (TTM) is standing at 11.01 whereas its Price-to-Free Cash Flow (P/FCF) for the term is 9.50. For the most recent quarter (mrq), Quick Ratio is recorded 1.10 and its Current Ratio is at 1.20. In the meantime, Its Debt-to-Equity ratio is 0.08 whereas as Long-Term Debt/Eq ratio is at 0.08.

Upgrades & Downgrades

In addition, analysts’ ratings and any changes thereto give investors an idea of the stock’s future direction. In the most recent recommendation for this company, BofA Securities on January 25, 2023, initiated with a Buy rating and assigned the stock a target price of $178.

Insider Transactions:

Investing in insider trades can also provide an investor with insight into how management views future stock prices. A recent insider transaction in this stock occurred on Jul 12 when Rimer Charles J. sold 7,259 shares for $160.03 per share. The transaction valued at 1,161,658 led to the insider holds 97,514 shares of the business.

Peterson Lynn A sold 3,000 shares of CHRD for $450,092 on Jun 15. The Director now owns 232,098 shares after completing the transaction at $150.03 per share. On May 15, another insider, Peterson Lynn A, who serves as the Director of the company, sold 3,000 shares for $140.56 each. As a result, the insider received 421,680 and left with 235,098 shares of the company.

Valuation Measures:

Investors should consider key stock statistics when deciding whether to invest or divest. In the wake of the recent closing price, CHRD now has a Market Capitalization of 6.16B and an Enterprise Value of 6.08B. As of this moment, Chord’s Price-to-Earnings (P/E) ratio for their current fiscal year is 3.40, and their Forward P/E ratio for the next fiscal year is 5.76. The expected Price-to-Earnings-to-Growth (PEG) calculation for the next 5 years is 0.18. For the stock, the TTM Price-to-Sale (P/S) ratio is 1.68 while its Price-to-Book (P/B) ratio in mrq is 1.29. Its current Enterprise Value per Revenue stands at 1.56 whereas that against EBITDA is 2.66.

Stock Price History:

Over the past 52 weeks, CHRD has reached a high of $160.41, while it has fallen to a 52-week low of $95.96. The 50-Day Moving Average of the stock is 148.31, while the 200-Day Moving Average is calculated to be 142.89.

Shares Statistics:

It appears that CHRD traded 432.36K shares on average per day over the past three months and 414.74k shares per day over the past ten days. A total of 41.57M shares are outstanding, with a floating share count of 39.34M. Insiders hold about 3.30% of the company’s shares, while institutions hold 95.10% stake in the company. Shares short for CHRD as of Jun 29, 2023 were 2.21M with a Short Ratio of 2.21M, compared to 2.37M on May 30, 2023. Therefore, it implies a Short% of Shares Outstanding of 5.32% and a Short% of Float of 5.34%.

Dividends & Splits

With its trailing 12-month dividend rate of 15.88, CHRD has a forward annual dividend rate of 12.88. Against a Trailing Annual Dividend Yield of 10.12%, it implies a Forward Annual Dividend Yield of 8.73%.

Earnings Estimates

As of right now, 10 analysts gave their recommendation on the stock of the company. On average, analysts expect EPS of $4.51 for the current quarter, with a high estimate of $5.55 and a low estimate of $3.48, while EPS last year was $7.3. The consensus estimate for the next quarter is $5.36, with high estimates of $6.89 and low estimates of $3.98.

Analysts are recommending an EPS of between $24.64 and $16.05 for the fiscal current year, implying an average EPS of $20.02. EPS for the following year is $25.73, with 10 analysts recommending between $35.53 and $17.78.

Revenue Estimates

In the current quarter, 6 analysts expect revenue to total $740.53M. It ranges from a high estimate of $856M to a low estimate of $650M. As of the current estimate, Chord Energy Corporation’s year-ago sales were $789.38M, an estimated decrease of -6.20% from the year-ago figure. For the next quarter, 6 analysts are estimating revenue of $813.6M, a decrease of -31.60% less than the figure of -$6.20% in the same quarter last year. There is a high estimate of $899M for the next quarter, whereas the lowest estimate is $757M.

A total of 7 analysts have provided revenue estimates for CHRD’s current fiscal year. The highest revenue estimate was $3.56B, while the lowest revenue estimate was $2.91B, resulting in an average revenue estimate of $3.18B. In the same quarter a year ago, actual revenue was $3.65B, down -12.90% from the average estimate. Based on 6 analysts’ estimates, the company’s revenue will be $3.52B in the next fiscal year. The high estimate is $3.86B and the low estimate is $3.1B. The average revenue growth estimate for next year is up 10.80% from the average revenue estimate for this year.